Miami Open 2022: 3 things Andy Murray needs to do to stun Daniil Medvedev

An enticing clash awaits us as three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is set to lock horns with World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the second round at the Miami Masters. In his round-of-128 clash, the 34-year-old Brit edged past Federico Delbonis 7-6(4), 6-1 in one hour and 33 minutes.

Murray celebrated his 700th win on the ATP tour at the recently concluded Indian Wells Masters, where he beat Taro Daniel in his round-of-128 clash in the Californian desert. Medvedev, who dropped to No. 2 in the rankings following his early exit from Indian Wells, will be seeking redemption in Miami.

Since his heartbreaking loss in the Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal, Medvedev has been off-color on the tour. The Indian Wells Masters has always been a difficult tournament for the reigning US Open champion owing to the slow, high bouncing nature of the surface in the Californian desert. However, the faster and lively court conditions in Miami will certainly aid Medvedev’s game that relies on hitting flat groundstrokes from the baseline.

While Medvedev seeks a resurgence in Miami, Murray is aiming for some consistency on his happy hunting ground. Murray is a two-time Miami Masters champion and should be hoping for a decent run at this year’s tournament as well. However, Medvedev stands in his way. On that note, let’s dive deeper into three things Murray needs to do to upset the World No. 2.

Andy Murray should return exceptionally well

2022 Miami Open - Andy Murray in action

Andy Murray is one of the best returners our game has ever witnessed. Against Medvedev, who prefers to keep things simple and serve efficiently and quickly, the Brit will need his return game to fire on all cylinders.

Huge spot serving is one of the integral elements of Medvedev’s game. His aggression feeds on his quick and easy hold of serve. Novak Djokovic learned the lesson the hard way in the US Open final last year when he had no answers to Medvedev’s colossal serving prowess.

However, that can change drastically if one manages to put pressure on Medvedev’s service games. In his upcoming encounter, Murray needs to take a leaf out of Nadal’s book and return exceptionally well to curtail Medvedev’s aggression. With Medvedev not comfortable with serving and volleying, Murray can position himself deep behind the baseline to counter Medvedev’s hostile first serve. However, he should aim to attack Medvedev’s second serves by hitting deep returns and can position himself close to the baseline.

Medvedev is a rhythm player who prefers the momentum behind him. However, if Murray can return well to mount pressure on Medvedev’s service games, he could expose the Russian’s mental lapses.

Andy Murray should approach the net to finish the points

Andy Murray should play more aggressively by playing at the net more

Medvedev has a water-tight defense from behind the baseline. He efficiently controls the rallies from the baseline, drawing errors from his opponents’ racquet. He is exceptional, especially off the backhand wing, and his backhand down the line is lethal.

Murray is nine years older than Medvedev and cannot afford to engage in a long, physical battle against the World No. 2, especially since that is the Russian's forte. However, against Medvedev, who prefers to position himself deep behind the baseline, Murray should choose the right moment to step in and finish the points at the net.

In the final at the Paris Masters last year, Djokovic rushed to the net quite often to throw Medvedev off-guard, and the move paid huge dividends. Drawing a trick or two from Djokovic’s win over Medvedev in Paris, Andy Murray should make a conscious effort to occasionally serve and volley and rush towards the net to bamboozle Medvedev.

Expose Medvedev’s weakness of not being able to finish off the points

Daniil Medvedev

One of the most glaring factors in Medvedev’s loss against Nadal in Melbourne was his inability to finish points. While Medvedev is resilient and defiant in rallies, he prefers playing a patient game, thereby inducing errors from his opponents.

Medvedev’s game at the net is still a work in progress and struggles to finish the points at the net. Despite his strong court coverage, the reigning US Open champion struggles with his mid-court game, unable to hit winners past his opponents.

Just like Nadal did down under, Andy Murray should emphasize to expose Medvedev’s weakness by drawing him forward to bring him out of his comfort zone. The former World No. 1 should hit occasional drop shots and slice backhands to put Medvedev in an uncomfortable position on the court.

Despite being inconsistent on the tour, if Murray can find his vintage form, he has all the ingredients to stun the World No. 2. Meanwhile, Medvedev is eyeing a resurgence, both in his chances of getting the number 1 spot back (by reaching the semifinals) and in the final tournament on his favorite surface before the onset of the clay season.

It will be intriguing to witness how the story unfolds in the upcoming Murray-Medvedev clash in Miami.

