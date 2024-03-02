Can Carlos Alcaraz rediscover his form and defend Indian Wells title following disappointing Golden Swing?

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has not won a trophy since his dream run at the Wimbledon Championships last year. He shattered Novak Djokovic's 34-match win streak at the grasscourt Major and clinched his second Grand Slam.

The Spaniard also entered the US Open as the defending champion last year, but former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev halted his title defense in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows.

Cut to 2024, despite making a decent start, Alcaraz is yet to hit top gear and live up to the high expectations surrounding him at all times. His arch rival, Jannik Sinner joined the elite club by capturing his first Major at the Australian Open, where Alcaraz was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

As the tennis extravaganza gears up for the Sunshine Double, there's a growing worry about Alcaraz's performance on the main tour and whether he can defend his title at the Indian Wells Masters, officially known as the BNP Paribas Open.

The Masters 1000 tournament is set to feature big names which include Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner. American stars Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul will also be in action.

Carlos Alcaraz has struggled to evolve his tactical game in the last few months. His technical ability and movement on the tennis court are second to none. However, the youngster needs to have a solid game plan in mind when competing against the top players on tour.

While this might be a harsh judgement of his recent results, it is important to consider that Alcaraz has put in a massive shift in the last three years on tour. He persistently pushed himself to the limits against higher-ranked opponents and established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

To his credit, the 20-year-old Spaniard has already captured two Grand Slam titles and has also reached the summit of the ATP rankings in the world for a brief period.

Alcaraz will enter the Indian Wells on the back of a first-round exit at the Rio Open. He rolled his ankle during his match against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro and retired mid-match. The Spaniard has been cleared to compete at Indian Wells following injury scans. However, with mediocre results so far this year, it will be tough for the youngster to make an impact.

Additionally, out of his last six matches against the top four players in the world, Carlos Alcaraz has only managed to win once. He suffered consecutive defeats against Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic but defeated Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals in Turin last year.

With Djokovic seeking redemption, Sinner unbeaten this year so far and Medvedev winning nine out of 11 matches, Alcaraz must bring his A game to defend his title. Returning Spaniard Rafael Nadal will also fancy his chances of making a deep run and turning the tides in his favor.

it will be tough for Carlos Alcaraz to overcome these obstacles and make a significant impact at the Indian Wells Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz has won 10 out of 12 matches at Indian Wells so far

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

2024 will mark Carlos Alcaraz's fourth appearance at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The Spaniard has an 83% success ratio at the event so far and has at least reached the semifinals in his last two appearances. In 2022, he defeated the likes of Cameron Norrie and Gael Monfils en route to the last four, but fell short against Rafael Nadal.

However, in 2023, Alcaraz put up a flawless display at the Masters 1000 tournament and clinched the trophy without dropping a set. He got past the likes of Jack Draper, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev on his way to title glory.

The 2024 Indian Wells tournament is scheduled to commence on March 6 and conclude on March 17. This will be followed by the Miami Masters, set to take place from March 20-31.