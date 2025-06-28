Can Coco Gauff follow Serena Williams with the Surface Slam? Will Novak Djokovic finally overtake Margaret Court's Slam record? & other storylines to follow at Wimbledon 2025

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships are set to begin next week. The top players on tour will battle for the prestigious crown in London.

The All England Club has been a special place for tennis players over the years. Be it Roger Federer's dominance or the Williams sisters battling for supremacy, the Wimbledon Championships have never failed to disappoint.

Cut to 2025, the current crop have all to play for in London. While Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner continued their rivalry, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff followed them with close matches in Paris.

With new records at stake and some of the old guns still in the mix, let's look at some interesting talking points ahead of the Wimbledon Championships this year.

#5) Can Coco Gauff follow Serena Williams' footsteps and win the Surface Slam at Wimbledon?

After a modest start to the season, Coco Gauff silenced her critics with a brilliant performance at the French Open. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka to clinch her maiden title in Paris, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4.

Gauff opened her account at the Majors by winning the US Open in 2023. She has already secured Major titles on clay and hard courts at the age of 21.

The American will have a unique chance to complete the Surface Slam this year. If she manages to win Wimbledon and stays unbeaten at the US Open, she will become the first woman after Serena Williams to complete the Surface Slam on tour.

The Surface is Slam winning a Major title on three different surfaces in the same calendar year. Serena Williams achieved this feat in 2015 by winning in Melbourne, Paris, and London.

#4) Can Novak Djokovic break Margaret Court's record of 25 Grand Slam titles?

Novak Djokovic became the first man in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles in tennis. He failed to win a Major last year and has been stuck at that number since the 2023 US Open.

Wimbledon has always been a happy hunting ground for the Serb, with four titles in the last six years. He secured runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2024, losing to Carlos Alcaraz on both occasions.

Djokovic will have a chance to break Margaret Court's 52-year-old record of winning 24 Major titles on tour. He could become the only tennis player in history to win 25 Majors if he captures Wimbledon this year.

#3) Can Carlos Alcaraz do the three-peat at Wimbledon?

Carlos Alcaraz has dominated the Wimbledon Championships in the last two years. The Spaniard ended Djokovic's four-year unbeaten streak in 2023 and then defended his title in 2024.

Alcaraz got out of jail to win the French Open final this month. Despite facing match points against Jannik Sinner, he outclassed the Italian in five sets, 4-6, 6-7(4-7), 6-4, 7-6(7-3), 7-6(10-2),

The 22-year-old continued his purple patch at the Queen's Club Championships. He is unbeaten in the last 18 matches on tour and will be a heavy favorite to win in London.

Alcaraz will begin his campaign against Fabio Fognini at the Wimbledon Championships. He leads the head-to-head against the Italian 2-0.

#2) Can Taylor Friz or Ben Shelton become the first American man to win Wimbledon in 25 years?

Serena Williams was the last American to win the Wimbledon Championships in London (2016). However, no American man has tasted success at the event in the last 25 years. Pete Sampras was the last player to do so in 2000.

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton will be the top-ranked American men at Wimbledon this year. Fritz will enter the event after a title-winning run in Stuttgart this month.

Shelton, meanwhile, reached the fourth round in London last year but lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets. He will be high on confidence after breaking into the top 10 of the men's ATP Ranking on tour.

Both players have a decent chance to make a deep run at Wimbledon. It will be interesting to see if any of them can become the first American to win the grass-court Major in 25 years.

#1) Can Barbora Krejcikova defend the women's crown for the first time in nine years?

Barbora Krejcikova is the reigning Wimbledon Champion on tour. She could become the first women's player to defend her crown in London in nine years.

The women's singles competition at Wimbledon has presented a new winner in recent years. Elena Rybakina clinched the title in 2023, and Marketa Vondrousova captured her first Major in 2024.

The last female player to defend her championship at Wimbledon was Serena Williams. She won the iconic Major in 2015 and went on to defend her title the following year in London.

