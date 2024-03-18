Can Iga Swiatek join Steffi Graf as only the second woman to win the Sunshine double for a second time

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has once again stamped her authority on the women’s tour with a spectacular run at the Indian Wells 2024. She clinched her second title at the WTA 1000 event and extended her lead at the top of the WTA rankings.

The California crowd got a taste of Swiatek's brilliance on court, as she crossed the finish line without dropping a set throughout the event. She will be gearing up to compete at the Miami Open next and eyeing a strong finish to the hardcourt swing in the USA.

The Pole is among the few players, who have completed the popular Sunshine double (winning the Indian Wells and the Miami Open in the same year) in their careers after achieveing the remarkable feat in 2022. Belarusian veteran Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters and Steffi Graf have managed to do the same. It is worth noticing that Graf is the only player to complete the Sunshine double twice in her career.

The question now arises, whether Swiatek can become the second woman to capture her second sunshine double alongside Graf. Considering the Pole’s current form and outrageous display at the Indian Wells, critics will be hesitant to go against her.

She won 70% of her first serve points in California and also beagled three out of six opponents en route to the title.

Rest and fatigue will also not be a concern for Swiatek, as she barely spent 90 minutes in any of her matches at the Indian Wells. Despite a slow start to the season and a disappointing campaign at the Australian Open, the World No. 1 has turned things around and is peaking at the right time on the women’s tour.

However, consistency is the name of the game and to improve your stance when you’re already on top is not everyone’s cup of tea. Make no mistake, Swiatek’s record in the past underlines her ability to continue her winning streak, but she will need to navigate past significant obstacles along the way. For instance, World No. 4 Elena Rybakina will make her return to the Miami Open.

The in-form player was forced to miss the Indian Wells due to illness but has been cleared to compete in Miami. She has made an impressive start to the season, chalking up 17 wins from 20 matches and title-winning runs at the Brisbane International and the Abu Dhabi Open. The Kazakh also secured a runner-up finish at the Qatar Open, where she went down fighting against Swiatek in a closely-contested final.

She will surely be a threat to Iga Swiatek’s chances in Miami. Rybakina was one win away from completing the sunshine double in 2023 and will be a favorite to lift the title at the upcoming hardcourt event.

Moreover, the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will also be determined to add to their trophy cabinets and end the hardcourt season on a high. While Sabalneka has been lacking consistency on tour, Gauff chalked up a solid semifinal finish at the Indian Wells. The American will feel gutted to have not gone the distance and will be yearning to achieve glory on her home soil.

World No. 11 Karolina Muchova is also expected to feature at the WTA 1000 event. The talented Czech has a knack for performing well against Iga Swiatek and will add to the competition in Miami.

All things said and done, Iga Swiatek will still be the player to beat at the upcoming Miami Open. She showcased her class in the first installment of the sunshine double and is playing at the level above most players on tour. It will be a daunting task to dethrone the Pole and stop her rich vein of form on tour.

Iga Swiatek to make her third appearance at the Miami Open

Iga Swiatek with the Miami Open 2022 trophy

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be making her third appearance at the Miami Open this week.

The Pole has a decent record at the hardcourt event, amassing eight wins from 10 matches and a title-winning run in 2022. She defeated the likes of Petra Kvitova and Jessica Pegula en route to the finals and then showed her class against Naomi Osaka to lift the title.

Iga Swiatek will be determined to continue her winning streak in Miami and make a significant impact this year. The main draw action at the WTA 1000 event begins on March 19. The 22-year-old will receive a first round bye due to her ranking superiority and begin her campaign in the second round. She will be the top seed at the event.

