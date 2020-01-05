Can Nadal go all the way at the Australian Open 2020?

Nadal last tasted success at the Australian Open ten years ago.

We are just 15 days away from the first Grand Slam of the year. The 2020 Australian Open will get underway on the 20th of January 2020. And as usual, all eyes will be on the ‘Big Three’ as we head into the new decade. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been sweeping Grand Slam titles for the whole of the last decade, and the arrival of 2020 might still not see any change.

With that being said, let us analyse the chances of the legendary Rafael Nadal at the 2020 Australian Open. Let us throw in some numbers to start with. In the whole of the last decade, Nadal has not won a single Australian Open title. In fact, out of the last ten Australian Open Championships, nine of them have been won by either Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic.

Nadal has made as many as four Australian Open finals in the last decade, and has lost all four of them. While he has lost to Djokovic twice, Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka have beaten him once. Also, he was thrashed at last year’s Australian Open final by Djokovic, losing 6-3,6-2,6-3, not even managing to put up a fight. So, this means that if Nadal does make it to the summit clash, and if he faces Djokovic, he will indeed have his task cut out. Also, out of the last ten Australian Open tournaments, Nadal has made it to the last four just four times. So, the Australian Open has certainly not been kind to him.

Nadal can touch Federer's milestone if he wins the Australian Open.

Nadal is also on the cusp of history. If he wins the first Grand Slam of the year, he will draw level with his illustrious rival Roger Federer who has accumulated 20 Grand Slam titles. With that being said, the Next Gen hopefuls will also be looking to thwart the domination of the ‘Big Three'. In the last five years, Nadal has been beaten by Marin Cilic, Fernando Verdasco and Tomas Berdych.

Nadal had last tasted success at the Australian Open ten years ago, and it looks like it would be extremely difficult for the Spaniard to add to his illustrious Grand Slam tally at the 2020 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in last year's Australian Open final.