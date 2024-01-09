Can Naomi Osaka achieve what Serena Williams couldn't: Winning a Grand Slam title post motherhood?

Naomi Osaka was touted as Serena Williams' successor since her breakout season in 2018. The former was compared to the latter due to their similar playstyles, which centered around their big serves and powerful groundstrokes.

Osaka and Williams' careers overlapped rather briefly, but it left a huge impact on the tennis world in a short span of time. The Japanese was still trying to find her footing on the tour when the American won her 23rd Major title at the 2017 Australian Open.

A couple of months after her triumph in Melbourne, Williams revealed that she was pregnant and stepped away from the tour. In fact, she won the Australian Open while already being a few weeks along in her pregnancy.

While Williams owned the Open Era record for most Grand Slam titles won by a female player, Margaret Court's 24 Major titles set the bar for the all-time record. The American then returned to the tour in 2018 with a view to claim the record for herself.

Osaka, meanwhile, had her own breakthrough in the same year as she won the Indian Wells Open in March. Immediately after that she was drawn to face Williams in the first round of the Miami Open, which was the latter's second tournament into her comeback.

Osaka scored an easy 6-3, 6-2 victory to send Williams packing. The former then flew under the radar with some average results over the next few months. The American, meanwhile, made it to the fourth round of the French Open and followed it up with a solid run at Wimbledon.

Williams, already established as one of the best grass court players ever, reached her first final following childbirth at the All England Club. It was her first shot at trying to match Court's tally of 24 Major crowns.

However, Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in straight sets, in a rematch of the 2016 final at the venue, which was won by the American. But she didn't have to wait too long for another go at the record.

Williams made it to the final of the 2018 US Open as well, and it was Osaka who stood on the other side of the net against her. The latter defeated her much celebrated rival to claim her maiden Major title.

But the moment was overshadowed by Williams' spat with the chair umpire during the final, in a match that is now infamous for the wrong reasons. She got a couple of more chances to win a Major the following year, but once again faltered in the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open.

Williams wouldn't reach another Major final after that, but did make it to a couple of semifinals. She eventually retired in 2022, without further inflating her Grand Slam count during her time on the tour as a mother.

Osaka's star continued to rise during this time, as she nabbed three more Grand Slam titles over the next few years. However, she faced her own struggles following her victory at the 2021 Australian Open and hasn't won a Major since then.

Now Osaka's back again after the birth of her own child and naturally, the comparison to Williams have resurfaced.

Naomi Osaka has a better shot at winning a Major title as a mother than Serena Williams ever did

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams at the 2019 Canadian Open.

Naomi Osaka returned to the tour for the 2024 season following maternity leave. She won the very first match of her comeback at the Brisbane Open, but fell to Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

Since Kim Clijsters captured three Major titles between 2009 and 2012, no woman has lifted a Grand Slam trophy as a mother. Williams' attempt to do so was the major talking point during the final years of her career.

Now, Osaka is yet another player trying to do the same. Obviously, since Williams' attempts at the same are fresh in people's minds, the Japanese will have to deal with the comparison.

However, Osaka's odds of Grand Slam glory are far better than Williams' ever were. For starters, the former has time on her side as she's still 26 years of age. The American, on the other hand, was a decade older when she embarked on her comeback and was always fighting father time.

Williams also faced complications while giving birth to her daughter. Coupled with her long history of injuries and other medical ailments, her fitness wasn't the same during her comeback.

Osaka doesn't have the additional pressure of chasing a huge record either. Williams felt the weight of making history on her shoulders in each of the four finals she contested as a mother, and it clearly reflected in her gameplay.

When Osaka was racking up Slam titles every year, she was predicted to end up with a decent haul and set the bar for her contemporaries. But Iga Swiatek has eclipsed her with her rapid rise and could very well surpass the Japanese's total of four Major trophies this year.

Ultimately, Osaka has a few things working in her favor. She's quite healthy, there's comparatively less pressure on her, and she has more attempts to secure another Grand Slam title. If Williams was in her shoes, she certainly would've bagged a few Major titles.

However, the real question is whether Osaka will be able to contend with the current crop of WTA players. If she's able to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina, there's a good chance that she'll find herself back in the winner's circle.

