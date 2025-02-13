"Can never get a divorce, can never do anything" - When Steffi Graf's mild-mannered media image earned Boris Becker's concern over 'exhausting' life

Boris Becker has always been a darling of the masses, earning himself a reputation for his colorful personality both on and off the court. His German counterpart, Steffi Graf, however, could not be more different.

In sharp contrast, Graf was known for her quiet mannerisms on the court and a tendency to shun the limelight when she wasn't racking up trophies. Interestingly, it was Becker who felt pity for the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Speaking in an interview with Playboy magazine in 2009, the former World No. 1 shared his opinion that it must be very hard for Graf to live the way she did, a trait he saw in common with F1 legend Michael Schumacher. Schumacher was known to be almost as private as Steffi Graf, and was content to enjoy the company of his family in his off days instead of the rockstar-like life preferred by Becker.

Boris Becker, though, felt bad for Schumacher and Graf, stating that their media image had got them both to the place that they couldn't do anything controversial, be it get a divorce or behave poorly in a public space.

"How difficult it is to live like that. How exhausting! They can never misbehave in a restaurant," Becker said. "They can never get a divorce. They can never do anything."

At the same time, Becker has been highly praising of Graf in the past, calling her his 'comrade in arms' in his 2003 autobiography 'The Player.'

"We've been comrades in arms over the years. We didn't have to explain to each other about the pressure we were both under. We've always been in the same boat, from Brühl and Leimen to Wimbledon and back," Becker wrote.

"The Steffi Graf I got to know was an exciting person" - Boris Becker

Speaking in his autobiography, Boris Becker also lavished praise on Steffi Graf's personality, stating that she was an "exciting" person who was never shallow. At the same time, he also conceded that these lively aspects of her personality were not visible when the German took to the tennis court.

"We all know that success is sexy - not to mention Steffi's legs! The Steffi I got to know was an exciting person, not in the least shallow, with a sombre side and a lively side. These weren't visible in the tennis player," Becker said.

Steffi Graf and Boris Becker both retired in 1999, with the former winning a then Open Era record of 22 Grand Slams and the latter with six to his name.

