Canadian Open 2022: Amanda Anisimova vs Carol Zhao preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs (WC) Carol Zhao
Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.
Round: First round (Round of 64).
Venue: Toronto, Canada.
Category: WTA 1000.
Surface: Hard.
Prize money: $2,697,250.
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.
Amanda Anisimova vs Carol Zhao preview
Amanda Anisimova will square off against Carol Zhao in the first round of the Canadian Open.
Anisimova has had an excellent season, winning 31 out of 43 matches, including a title-winning run at the Melbourne Summer Set 2. The American also reached the quarterfinals of a number of big tournaments, namely the Madrid Open, the Italian Open and Wimbledon.
The 20-year-old most recently competed at the Silicon Valley Classic and beat Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 7-6(5) in the first round. She then fought back from a set down to defeat Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 and seal her place in the quarterfinals. She was eventually beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Shelby Rogers.
Zhao has mostly competed on the ITF circuit this season, but she did qualify for the main draw of the Morocco Open in Rabat. The Canadian lost 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-2 to Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the opening round.
Zhao competed in the qualifiers of the Silicon Valley Classic but lost to Kayla Day.
Amanda Anisimova vs Carol Zhao head-to-head
The head-to-head between Anisimova and Zhao currently stands at 0-0 as they have never met on the WTA tour. The winner will take on either Barbora Krejcikova or 14th seed Karolina Pliskova in the second round of the Canadian Open.
Amanda Anisimova vs Carol Zhao odds
(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Amanda Anisimova vs Carol Zhao prediction
Anisimova is the overwhelming favorite to win this first-round match. The 20-year-old has returned to form this season and looks to be a complete player.
Anisimova is one of the cleanest strikers on the WTA tour. Her strong serve and powerful groundstrokes, particularly off her backhand side, will be very difficult for the Canadian to handle.
Zhao has won two titles on the ITF circuit this season, but the step up to the WTA tour, especially against a player of Anisimova's quality, might prove too much for the Canadian. However, she will have the support of the home crowd, who will cheer her all the way.
Zhao will give it her all, but it isn't likely to be enough against a rampaging Anisimova.
Pick: Anisimova to win in straight sets.