Canadian Open 2022: Casper Ruud vs Alex Molcan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (4) Casper Ruud vs Alex Molcan

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Date: August 10, 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Casper Ruud vs Alex Molcan preview

Casper Ruud will be eager to reach the third round of the Canadian Open

Fourth seed Casper Ruud will face Alex Molcan in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday. The Norwegian has won 35 out of 48 matches so far this season, with three titles to his name.

Ruud's first title this season came at the Argentina Open, where he beat Diego Schwartzman in the final. He then triumphed at the Geneva Open, defeating Joao Sousa in the title clash.

Ruud's third title of 2022 came just a few weeks ago at the Swiss Open in Gstaad. He came back from a set down to defeat Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 in the final.

José Morgado @josemorgado Casper Ruud beats Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 to defend his Gstaad title. Great match



9th career ATP title at 23yo, 8 of them ATP 250s on clay. Casper Ruud beats Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 to defend his Gstaad title. Great match 9th career ATP title at 23yo, 8 of them ATP 250s on clay.

The 23-year-old's most notable accomplishment this season was reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open before losing to Rafael Nadal in straight sets. He also made it to the title clash of the Miami Masters and the semifinals of the Italian Open.

Molcan has won 23 out of 37 matches so far this season, reaching two finals in Lyon and Marrakech. However, the Slovak was beaten by Cameron Norrie and David Goffin respectively.

Molcan also made it to the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open after defeating Marko Topo, Pablo Carreno Busta and Borna Coric. He was defeated by eventual runner-up Carlos Alcaraz in the last four.

Molcan competed at the Canadian Open and reached the second round after beating Mackenzie McDonald 7-6(1), 6-4.

Casper Ruud vs Alex Molcan head-to-head

Ruud has a 1-0 head-to-head lead against Molcan, beating him 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the BMW Championships in Munich. The winner of the match will book his place in the last 16 of the Canadian Open.

Casper Ruud vs Alex Molcan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Casper Ruud -350 -3.5 (-138) Over 21.5 (-125) Alex Molcan +240 +3.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (-110)

Casper Ruud vs Alex Molcan prediction

Ruud will enter the match as the favorite to win given his recent run of form. The Norwegian has won eight out of 11 matches so far on hardcourts this season, reaching the final of the Miami Masters.

Molcan, on the other hand, has won five out of ten matches on the surface in 2022.

Ruud's hardcourt game has improved a lot in the last year-and-a-half, with the Norwegian employing more aggressive tactics. The 23-year-old will look to dictate play from the baseline with his solid forehand. He is also a competent server and is capable of accumulating a lot of aces.

Molcan also has a good serve, winning 77% of his first serve points and 70% of those on his second serve against Mackenzie McDonald. The Slovak will have to produce his best tennis if he is to stand a chance against Ruud.

The Norwegian should be able to get the better of Molcan with little trouble and move to the next round of the Canadian Open.

Pick: Ruud to win in straight sets.

