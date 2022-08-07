Canadian Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Frances Tiafoe vs Benjamin Bonzi

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Frances Tiafoe vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

Tiafoe in action at the Citi Open - Day 5

World No. 27 Frances Tiafoe will square off against World No. 51 Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the Canadian Open.

Tiafoe has had an up-and-down season so far, winning 55% of his matches, including a runner-up finish at the Estoril Open. He also reached the semifinals in Atlanta and quarterfinals most recently in Washington.

The American picked up hard-fought wins over Christopher Eubanks and Botic van de Zandschulp at the Citi Open but couldn't tip the scales in his favor against Nick Kyrgios in the last eight. He was beaten by the Wimbledon runner-up 6-7(5), 7-6(12), 6-2 after failing to convert five match points.

Benjamin Bonzi has garnered 30 wins from 48 matches this season, including title-winning runs at the Cherbourg Challenger and the Aix-En-Provence Challenger. He also reached the semifinals of the Mallorca Championships and the quarterfinals at the Hall of Fame Open.

The Frenchman chalked up wins over William Blumberg and Christopher Eubanks in Newport but couldn't find a way past John Isner in a nervy quarterfinal encounter. The American outlasted him in two hours and 47 minutes 7-6(2), 6-7(6), 7-6(5).

Bonzi enters Montreal on the back of a first-round exit in Washington, where he lost to Christopher Eubanks despite winning the opening set.

Frances Tiafoe vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

Tiafoe leads the head-to-head against Bonzi 2-0. He defeated the Frenchman in their most recent encounter at the 2022 French Open in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Benjamin Bonzi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Frances Tiafoe -250 -2.5 (-135) Over 22.5 (-115) Benjamin Bonzi +190 +2.5 (-105) Under 22.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Tiafoe is the favorite to win this contest. He's put up solid performances in the last few weeks and will want to continue to build momentum ahead of the US Open, which begins at the end of the month.

The American has an aggressive approach to the game and possesses powerful groundstrokes off both wings. He likes to construct points using the one-two punch of a big serve and a big forehand to outmuscle his opponents.

Bonzi will know what to expect from his opponent. The Frenchman also plays an offensive brand of tennis and likes to dictate rallies from the baseline. He makes up for his relatively weak serve with agility and speed around on the court.

Tiafoe is coming off a tough loss at the Citi Open. If the American can put that loss behind him and approach this game with a confident mindset, he should have too much in the tank for Bonzi.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in three sets.

