Canadian Open 2022: Holger Rune vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Holger Rune vs Fabio Fognini

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Date: August 8, 2022

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $5,926,545

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Holger Rune vs Fabio Fognini preview

World No. 28 Holger Rune will take on World No. 55 Fabio Fognini in the first round of the Canadian Open on Monday.

Rune has had a breakthrough season but is currently suffering with his form. He has registered 17 wins against 18 losses. He started the year as the World No. 103, entered the top 30 on June 6, 2022 and has a career-high ranking of No. 27.

At the 2022 BMW Open, the teenager received a wildcard and went all the way to lift his first ATP trophy. Rune defeated Jiri Lehecka, Alexander Zverev, Emil Ruusuvuori and Oscar Otte en route to the final where his opponent Botic van de Zandschulp retired mid-match.

JPDAILYSPORTS @JCPGATA Rune wins BMW after van de Zandschulp retires: Danish teenager Holger Rune becomes the fifth first-time winner on the ATP Tour this year after winning the BMW Open against Botic van de Zandschulp,w ho was forced to retire. dlvr.it/SPZVGT Rune wins BMW after van de Zandschulp retires: Danish teenager Holger Rune becomes the fifth first-time winner on the ATP Tour this year after winning the BMW Open against Botic van de Zandschulp,w ho was forced to retire. dlvr.it/SPZVGT https://t.co/lqfn7n1Lak

The 19-year-old made his French Open main draw debut and reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinals, earning noteworthy wins over Denis Shapovalov and Stefanos Tsitsipas before falling to Casper Ruud in four sets in the last eight.

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17



Holger



He's just reached a maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at his THIRD attempt



Gets Ruud next. JUST. WOW.Holger #Rune plays an almost unbelievable match to send home the 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Stefanos #Tsitsipas with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 score.He's just reached a maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at his THIRD attemptGets Ruud next. JUST. WOW. 😯Holger #Rune plays an almost unbelievable match to send home the 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Stefanos #Tsitsipas with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 score.He's just reached a maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at his THIRD attemptGets Ruud next. https://t.co/LRmKasgQHZ

The Dane then incurred a seven-match losing streak before garnering a sole victory over Benoit Paire, 6-3, 6-2, at the Citi Open.

Fabio Fognini, meanwhile, is having a lackluster season by his standards. He has amassed 14 wins against 15 losses. In doubles, however, the 35-year-old has emerged victorious at the Rio Open and the Croatia Open alongside compatriot Simone Bolelli.

The veteran Italian entered the quarterfinals at the Argentina Open but was outclassed by home favorite Federico Delbonis. His best results have come in the semifinals of the Rio Open and the Serbia Open where he was defeated by eventual champions Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev respectively.

Fognini made it to the Canadian Open main draw with a victory over Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, in the second qualifier.

Holger Rune vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head

Rune and Fognini are yet to face off against each other and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Fabio Fognini odds

*will be posted once available*

Holger Rune vs Fabio Fognini prediction

Fognini's preferred surface is clay

Both players are struggling with their form and this contest is anyone’s game. They have almost identical stats in all categories this season.

Rune is an aggressive player and moves around the court with ease. He employs drop shots quite often and has good accuracy using them. The Dane’s undoing is his over-hitting, which creates room for unforced errors.

Fognini's preferred surface is clay. He is known for his big groundstrokes, which he loads with heavy topspin. He also leans on his down-the-line backhand to generate winners. However, the Italian has an unreliable serve which tends to award free points to his opponents.

The duo are known to have a bad temperament and can lose their cool quite often. The clash promises to be an entertainer.

Pick: Rune to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala