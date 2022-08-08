Canadian Open 2022: Holger Rune vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Holger Rune vs Fabio Fognini
Tournament: Canadian Open 2022
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Date: August 8, 2022
Venue: Montreal, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $5,926,545
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18
Holger Rune vs Fabio Fognini preview
World No. 28 Holger Rune will take on World No. 55 Fabio Fognini in the first round of the Canadian Open on Monday.
Rune has had a breakthrough season but is currently suffering with his form. He has registered 17 wins against 18 losses. He started the year as the World No. 103, entered the top 30 on June 6, 2022 and has a career-high ranking of No. 27.
At the 2022 BMW Open, the teenager received a wildcard and went all the way to lift his first ATP trophy. Rune defeated Jiri Lehecka, Alexander Zverev, Emil Ruusuvuori and Oscar Otte en route to the final where his opponent Botic van de Zandschulp retired mid-match.
The 19-year-old made his French Open main draw debut and reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinals, earning noteworthy wins over Denis Shapovalov and Stefanos Tsitsipas before falling to Casper Ruud in four sets in the last eight.
The Dane then incurred a seven-match losing streak before garnering a sole victory over Benoit Paire, 6-3, 6-2, at the Citi Open.
Fabio Fognini, meanwhile, is having a lackluster season by his standards. He has amassed 14 wins against 15 losses. In doubles, however, the 35-year-old has emerged victorious at the Rio Open and the Croatia Open alongside compatriot Simone Bolelli.
The veteran Italian entered the quarterfinals at the Argentina Open but was outclassed by home favorite Federico Delbonis. His best results have come in the semifinals of the Rio Open and the Serbia Open where he was defeated by eventual champions Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev respectively.
Fognini made it to the Canadian Open main draw with a victory over Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, in the second qualifier.
Holger Rune vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head
Rune and Fognini are yet to face off against each other and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.
Holger Rune vs Fabio Fognini odds
*will be posted once available*
Holger Rune vs Fabio Fognini prediction
Both players are struggling with their form and this contest is anyone’s game. They have almost identical stats in all categories this season.
Rune is an aggressive player and moves around the court with ease. He employs drop shots quite often and has good accuracy using them. The Dane’s undoing is his over-hitting, which creates room for unforced errors.
Fognini's preferred surface is clay. He is known for his big groundstrokes, which he loads with heavy topspin. He also leans on his down-the-line backhand to generate winners. However, the Italian has an unreliable serve which tends to award free points to his opponents.
The duo are known to have a bad temperament and can lose their cool quite often. The clash promises to be an entertainer.
Pick: Rune to win in three sets.