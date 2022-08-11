Canadian Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Jannik Sinner vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Date: August 11, 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot.

Jannik Sinner vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Jannik Sinner will look to book his place in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open

Seventh seed Jannik Sinner will face Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round of the Canadian Open. The Italian has won 36 out of 45 matches so far this season, winning the Croatia Open in Umag, where he beat Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Sinner also reached the quarterfinals of several prestigious tournaments, including the Australian Open, Wimbledon, Miami Masters, Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.

The 20-year-old participated in the Canadian Open as the seventh seed and faced Adrian Mannarino in the second round. He came back from a set down to beat the Frenchman 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 and seal his place in the last 16 of the tournament.

Carreno Busta has won 24 out of 41 matches so far this season, reaching the final of the Barcelona Open. He defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Lorenzo Sonego, Casper Ruud and Diego Schwartzman before losing 6-3, 6-2 to Carlos Alcaraz.

After retiring in the first round of Wimbledon, Carreno Busta competed at the Nordea Open in Bastad and reached the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Francisco Cerundolo. He followed this up by reaching the last 16 of the Hamburg European Open, where he was beaten by Alex Molcan.

The Spaniard then entered the Canadian Open and scripted a major upset by beating Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2 in the first round. He then thrashed Holger Rune 6-0, 6-3 to book his place in the last 16 of the tournament.

Jannik Sinner vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

The head-to-head between Sinner and Carreno Busta is 1-1 and the duo will meet for the third time on Thursday. Carreno Busta and Sinner first met in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Rotterdam Open, with the Spaniard winning 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(6).

However, the Italian managed to beat him 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 in the third round of this year's Miami Masters.

Jannik Sinner vs Pablo Carreno Busta odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Jannik Sinner -225 -1.5 (+110) Pablo Carreno Busta +170 +1.5 (-155)

(All odds are sourced from Betmgm)

Jannik Sinner vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Sinner will enter the match as the favorite to win but Carreno Busta should not be written off, especially after his win over Matteo Berrettini.

The Italian has performed quite well on hardcourts this season, winning 17 out of 21 matches so far. Carreno Busta has triumphed in 11 out of 16 matches on the surface in 2022 and given how he has performed lately, he can give Sinner a run for his money.

Sinner will look to play aggressively from the baseline and mix things up to baffle his opponent. The Italian has significantly improved his serve this season and Sinner served 13 aces in his last match.

While Sinner prefers finishing points early, Carreno Busta tends to prolong rallies and wear out his opponents or force them to make errors. The Spaniard can test Sinner's serve with his return game.

Given how he has performed over the past few days, Carreno Busta will no doubt give Sinner a run for his money. However, the Italian should be able to grind out a win and reach the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Pick: Sinner to win in three sets.

