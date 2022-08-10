Canadian Open 2022: Karolina Pliskova vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Karolina Pliskova vs Amanda Anisimova

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Amanda Anisimova vs Karolina Pliskova preview

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova will be looking to regain her lost form

Fourteenth seed Karolina Pliskova will square off against Amanda Anisimova in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday.

The big-hitting Czech has struggled to find any sort of momentum this season. Once the top-ranked player in the world, she is currently ranked No. 14 as a result of winning just 10 of her 22 matches this season.

But Pliskova will hope to make a deep run in Toronto this week to regain some of her lost form ahead of the US Open. She took care of her compatriot Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets in the first round.

Amanda Anisimova is in the midst of an impressive season, winning the Melbourne Summer Set 2 before making the fourth round of the Australian Open. The 20-year-old had an impressive clay season as well, reaching the quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome. She also made it into the Round of 16 at Roland Garros.

Anisimova defeated Pliskova last week in San Jose in a thrilling three-set contest on her way to the quarterfinals. She was eventually ousted by Shelby Rogers in straight sets.

She looked imperious in her first-round match at the National Bank Open against wildcard Carol Zhao, dispatching the Canadian 6-1, 6-3.

Karolina Piskova vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Pliskova leads 4-1 in the head-to-head against Anisimova. However, as stated earlier, Anisimova won their most recent encounter in San Jose in three sets.

Karolina Piskova vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Karolina Piskova vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Anisimova at the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic

Anisimova is the favorite heading into the match.

The American has played consistently well this season and will consider herself unfortunate to have only one title to her name. She is one of the cleanest strikers on the women's tour, but can be overeager at times, leading to a high error count.

Pliskova also strikes a clean ball and is a threat despite the mediocre season she is having. The tall Czech has a powerful serve and likes to hit flat from the baseline.

Pliskova plays well in Canada, having reached the final here in 2021. It is hard to see anything other than an Anisimova win, however, even if Pliskova does take a set off her.

Pick: Anisimova in three sets

