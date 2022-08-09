Canadian Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Leylah Fernandez vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: August 10, 2022

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Leylah Fernandez vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Thirteenth seed Leylah Fernandez will battle it out against Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Home favorite Fernandez overcame Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 in the first round in Toronto.

Lukas Weese @Weesesports LEYLAH. ADVANCES.



Leylah Fernandez defeats Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 at



Amazing performance from the Canadian in her first match coming back from the foot injury.



#NBO22 LEYLAH. ADVANCES.Leylah Fernandez defeats Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 at @NBOtoronto Amazing performance from the Canadian in her first match coming back from the foot injury. 🇨🇦LEYLAH. ADVANCES.🇨🇦Leylah Fernandez defeats Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 at @NBOtoronto. Amazing performance from the Canadian in her first match coming back from the foot injury. #NBO22 https://t.co/1GSjK4J6Ny

The teenager hasn’t had the easiest of years. Ever since her Grand Slam final stint at the 2021 US Open, she has had to rediscover herself. She did, however, add another title to her name by beating Camila Osorio 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) to defend her Monterrey Open.

The Canadian also produced a remarkable result at the French Open this year by reaching the quarterfinals, where she was taken out by Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros , 2019 to make her first quarterfinal appearance in Paris.



There's a lot of action today. Check out what else is coming this Sunday. Leylah Fernandez, 2019 #RolandGarros junior champion, beats Amanda Anisimovato make her first quarterfinal appearance in Paris.There's a lot of action today. Check out what else is coming this Sunday. Leylah Fernandez 🇨🇦, 2019 #RolandGarros junior champion, beats Amanda Anisimova 🇺🇸 to make her first quarterfinal appearance in Paris. There's a lot of action today. Check out what else is coming this Sunday. 👇

Fernandez has been out of action since Roland Garros, where she suffered a stress fracture to her right foot and made her comeback at the Canadian Open.

Haddad Maia, meanwhile, has enjoyed success on grass this season. She won her maiden WTA singles title at the Nottingham Open, beating Alison Riske 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in the final. She went on to win her second consecutive title at the Birmingham Classic when her opponent Shuai Zhang retired mid-match in the title clash.

JPDAILYSPORTS @JCPGATA Haddad Maia wins back-to-back WTA titles: Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil secured back-to-back WTA titles after Chinese opponent Shuai Zhang retired with an injury trailing 5-4 in the first set of the Birmingham Classic final on Sunday. dlvr.it/SSSpFm Haddad Maia wins back-to-back WTA titles: Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil secured back-to-back WTA titles after Chinese opponent Shuai Zhang retired with an injury trailing 5-4 in the first set of the Birmingham Classic final on Sunday. dlvr.it/SSSpFm https://t.co/ZnIYYA3G34

The Brazilian also made it to the semifinals of the Eastbourne International right after, but she was seen off by Petra Kvitova 7-6 (5), 6-4. Apart from that, her results on other surfaces have been subpar.

Haddad Maia got the better of Martina Trevisan 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 in her first-round encounter at the Natinal Bank Open in Toronto.

Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious



#NBO22 Beatriz Haddad Maia beats Martina Trevisan 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. Through to the second round in Toronto. Beatriz Haddad Maia beats Martina Trevisan 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. Through to the second round in Toronto.#NBO22

Leylah Fernandez vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

The Canadian leads the head-to-head against the Brazilian 1-0, having met at the Monterrey Open in 2022, where the former was crowned the champion.

Leylah Fernandez vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Over & Under Leylah Fernandez Beatriz Haddad Maia

Odds will be updated soon.

Leylah Fernandez vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

The home favorite will have the crowd’s full support during her second-round encounter

Home favorite Fernandez will certainly have the crowd’s full support during this clash. The Canadian has a better record on the surface than Haddad Maia. She dwells on her forehand to win points. The counterpuncher is known to take balls early to gain control of the game and throw her opponents off-balance. She goes for half volleys but lacks accuracy.

Haddad Maia likes to actively use her forehand as well. She doesn’t shy away from coming to the net. An experienced doubles player, the Brazilian will look to take advantage of the Canadian’s lack of match practice leading up to the Toronto event.

In an exciting encounter between the two left-handers, Fernandez should come out on top and advance to the next round.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

Edited by Anirudh