Canadian Open 2022: Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Pliskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Maria Sakkari vs (14) Karolina Pliskova.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Date: August 11, 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Toronto, Canada.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $2,697,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Pliskova preview

World No. 4 Maria Sakkari will lock horns with 14th seed Karolina Pliskova on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Canadian Open in Toronto.

Sakkari made a confident start to the year with commendable performances on hardcourt. After a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open, she made the finals at St. Petersburg and Indian Wells as well as the semifinals at the Qatar Open.

Sakkari suffered a dip in form as the tour moved to clay and has been inconsistent since. Since Indian Wells, the third seed has made the semis in one tournament and the quarterfinals twice out of the 10 events she has played.

The 27-year-old began the US Open Series last week on a losing note, bowing out to Shelby Rogers in her San Jose opener. She has fared better in Toronto this week, although she needed three sets to prevail over former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the Round of 32.

Karolina Pliskova in action at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Former US Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova, meanwhile, had a delayed start to the season due to a hand injury. She made her comeback in Miami but hasn't been able to reach her peak form since.

In 11 tournaments this year, the Czech's most notable performances have been reaching the semifinals at Strasbourg and the quarterfinals in Berlin. Last week, she fell in the second round in San Jose against Amanda Anisimova in a tight three-setter.

The former World No. 1 turned the tables on Anisimova this week in Toronto with a 6-1, 6-1 thrashing. The fantastic result followed an emphatic 6-3, 6-4 win over 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

wta @WTA







#NBO22 Setting up a meeting with No.3 seed Sakkari @KaPliskova avenges last week's loss in San Jose against Anisimova to move into the last 16! Setting up a meeting with No.3 seed Sakkari 💪🇨🇿 @KaPliskova avenges last week's loss in San Jose against Anisimova to move into the last 16!#NBO22 https://t.co/9eZL3ZHD0b

Having returned to the tournament where she made the final last year, Pliskova will certainly be eager to put up an impressive show at the Canadian Open.

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head

Sakkari has a 2-1 lead over Pliskova in their head-to-head. Their most recent meeting was last year in the quarterfinals of the US Open, which the Greek won 6-4, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Pliskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Maria Sakkari -137 -1.5 (-112) Over 21.5 (-136) Karolina Pliskova +130 +1.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (+107)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker).

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Pliskova prediction

Pliskova in action at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Although Sakkari won their last meeting, going by recent form, Pliskova is better placed to win the upcoming encounter between the two aggressive hitters.

The Czech's serve, the biggest foundation of her game, has worked brilliantly so far in Toronto. She served seven aces against each of Krejcikova and Anisimova and will be keen to replicate the same against Sakkari too.

Pliskova has also been superb at saving break points as well. She didn't let Anisimova convert any of the two break points she had and also saved six against Krejcikova in the first round.

Sakkari, too, served well against Stephens, producing nine aces. However, she wasn't able to deliver her best under pressure, letting the American convert two break points and take the match to the third set.

Sakkari's fragile mentality has time and again led to her collapse in tight situations. If Pliskova comes out swinging the racquet and serving big, the Greek might once again feel the heat.

Pick: Karolina Pliskova to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra