Canadian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Cameron Norrie vs Alex de Minaur

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Date: August 7, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Cameron Norrie vs Alex de Minaur preview

Norrie at the Los Cabos Open

World No.13 Cameron Norrie will square off against Alex de Minaur in the first round of the Canadian Open on Monday.

Norrie has had an average season so far this year. He got off to a good start but struggled for form since the start of the clay season. He has a 32-14 record for this year along with one title, which came at the ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro. Other notable results this year have been runner-up showings in Buenos Aires and Auckland.

Cameron Norrie will be making his fourth appearance at the Canadian Open. He possesses a 3-3 record at the event and his best showing has been a Round of 16 finish last season. He will look to gain back some form after enduring some disappointing losses in recent times.

Alex de Minaur, on the other hand, will be opening his Canadian Open campaign this year after reaching the final of the Los Cabos Open (to be played at the time of writing).

The Australian has had a good season this year, holding a 27-15 record along with one title. His only title this year came at the Mexican Open. The Aussie had a disappointing clay season, losing in the second round of all three Clay Masters 1000s and Roland Garros. However, he has bounced back since the start of the grass season.

De Minaur is making his fourth appearance at the Canadian Open. He has a 2-3 record at the tournament and his best result has been a third round finish at last year's event.

Cameron Norrie vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

The two players are tied at one match apiece in their head-to-head. Norrie won their last meeting 6-3 6-3 at this year's United Cup.

Cameron Norrie vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(over/under) Cameron Norrie Alex de Minaur

The odds will be updated once available.

Cameron Norrie vs Alex de Minaur prediction

De Minaur is the favorite based on the recent form.

De Minaur will enter the match as the favorite based on recent form. The Australian has been playing some solid tennis over the last few weeks, while Norrie has struggled to make a mark at the tournaments he has played.

The match will be a battle, as both players love to extend the rallies and are extremely fit. De Minaur's superior form will help him edge past Norrie.

Pick: De Minaur to win the match