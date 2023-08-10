Canadian Open 2023: Casper Ruud vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (3) Casper Ruud vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Date: August 10, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Casper Ruud vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Ruud is into the third round.

Third seed Casper Ruud will continue his Canadian Open campaign when he locks horns with the unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the quarterfinals.

World No. 5 Ruud opened his campaign for a maiden title at the ATP Masters 1000 competition with a rather comfortable outing against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka. He had arrived at the tournament on the back of an impressive claycourt swing but took little time transitioning to hardcourt.

Ruud clinched the opener - which went the distance - before conceding four games in the second to improve to 29-15 on the season. The two-time Roland Garros finalist is now 6-2 at the Canadian Open, where he made the semifinal last year and the quarterfinal in 2021.

Meanwhile, the 37th-ranked Davidovich Fokina made short work of reigning Hamburg champion Alexander Zverev in the second round. After dropping only one set in the opener, it was more of the same story in the second as he dropped only two games to improve to 24-19 on the season.

The 24-year-old is now 2-2 at the Canadian Open, having got off the mark in the first round with a similarly dominant 6-0, 6-2 win over American J.J. Wolf. Davidovich Fokina has made it into three hardcourt quarterfinals this year and will look to reach a fourth this week.

Casper Ruud vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Ruud and Davidovich Fokina have split their two previous meetings, leaving their head-to-head at 1-1. The Spaniard won their last clash in the Roland Garros third round in 2021, but Ruud took their lone hardcourt meeting in the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals.

Casper Ruud vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Casper Ruud Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

The odds will be updated when they release.

Casper Ruud vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Davidovich Fokina improves to 2-2 at the Canadian Open.

Both Ruud and Davidovich Fokina look to dominate opponents from the back of the court. They also tend to play their best tennis on clay but are comfortable on hardcourt as well.

Ruud obviously holds the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has gone 74-56 and won one title. Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, is 43-46 on the surface and still searching for his first title.

The Spaniard has looked sublime in his two matches this week, dropping only five games. However, Davidovich Fokina could fall short against the more consistent Ruud, who has never lost before the Canadian Open quarterfinals.

Pick: Casper Ruud in three sets.