Canadian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (10) Daria Kasatkina

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Date: August 11

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina preview

The quarterfinals of the 2023 Canadian Open will witness a clash of contrasting styles of tennis, with Elena Rybakina set to take on Daria Kasatkina in an exciting encounter on Friday.

Rybakina, the third seed at this year's tournament, opened her campaign with a titanic tussle against Jennifer Brady. The Kazakh was on multiple occasions a few inches away from defeat. However, she managed to prevail against the returning American 6-7(3), 7-5(5), 6-3 after nearly three hours on the court.

The third seed followed that up with a straight-sets win over Sloane Stephens to improve her win-loss record for the season to 37-9.

Kasatkina is yet to drop a set this week.

Kasatkina, meanwhile, has posted more solid-looking wins in the three matches that she played this week. The Russian has taken out seasoned campaigners Elise Mertens, Marie Bouzkova, and Ana Blinkova in straight sets each to book her spot in the quarterfinals.

The run is significant given the early exits that Kasatkina had to suffer at her last two tournaments. She now holds a 27-14 win-loss for the season.

Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Kasatkina leads Rybakina in their current head-to-head with a slender 2-1 margin. Their latest meeting came at San Jose year, with the Russian eking out a three-set win on that occasion.

Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Elena Rybakina Daria Kasatkina

(Odds to be updated when they are released)

Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Rybakina will look to dictate the proceedings.

The quarterfinal match-up pits Elena Rybakina's big-hitting against Daria Kasatkina's guile and crafty brand of tennis.

The quick courts in Montreal have bolstered Rybakina's big serve, a weapon that she has used effectively to bail herself out of trouble. Kasatkina, usually a solid returner, will need to be at her very best to make inroads given that her opponent is winning 70 percent of the points when putting the first delivery in.

Kasatkina's own serve has been an area of concern as she has conceded a whopping 34 break points in her three matches so far. Against an opponent of Rybakina's quality, that could cost her very much.

The Russian does possess the skills needed to trap her opponent in a web of trick shots and short slices, but if Rybakina can stay patient and not go for the winner too early in the rally, she should be able to power through.

Prediction: Rybakina to win in three sets