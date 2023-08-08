Canadian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Jennifer Brady preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (PR) Jennifer Brady

Date: August 8, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Elena Rybakina vs Jennifer Brady preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

After a first-round bye, World No. 3 Elena Rybakina will take on Jennifer Brady in the second round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Tuesday.

Rybakina started the season on a strong note by reaching the final of the Australian Open, which she lost to Aryna Sabalenka. She continued her good run of form by winning the BNP Paribas Open and came quite close to completing the "Sunshine Double".

However, Rybakina lost to Petra Kvitova in the final of the Miami Open. The clay swing saw her win the Italian Open, but an illness forced the Kazakh out of the French Open prior to her third round contest.

As the defending champion at Wimbledon, Rybakina made it to the quarterfinals. She faced Ons Jabeur in a rematch of last year's final, but lost to the Tunisian in three sets this time to conclude her title defense.

Brady kicked off her campaign in Montreal against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. The American was down a break in the first set, but rallied to forced a tie-break, in which she saved a couple of set points before claiming it herself.

Ostapenko responded strongly by clinching the second set without losing a single game. She continued to dictate the play and led 3-0 in the final set as well. Brady once again dug deep to level the score and take the match into a tie-break.

Brady was the first to reach match point in it, but Ostapenko fended it off. The latter then let go of a couple of match points after that. The American finally got the job done on her second match point to win 7-6 (7), 0-6, 7-6 (8).

Elena Rybakina vs Jennifer Brady head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Elena Rybakina vs Jennifer Brady odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina Jennifer Brady

Elena Rybakina vs Jennifer Brady prediction

Jennifer Brady at the 2023 Citi Open.

Brady's comeback is shaping up rather well. She demonstrated immense mental fortitude to knock out a player like Ostapenko in the previous round. She looked down and out plenty of times in the match, but fought until the very end and was rewarded for it.

Brady saved 11 of the 16 break points that she faced and her serving stats were rather decent, despite the eight double faults. She was able to go toe-to-toe with Ostapenko from the baseline and her ground game held up quite well.

With a 37-9 record for the season, Rybakina has positioned herself as one of the best players on the tour. Armed with a big serve and flat, powerful groundstrokes, she's likely to best Brady at her own game. Expect the Kazakh to make a winning start in Montreal.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.