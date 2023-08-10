Canadian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Sloane Stephens

Date: August 10, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Elena Rybakina vs Sloane Stephens preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

World No. 4 Elena Rybakina will take on 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the third round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Thursday.

After a first-round bye, Rybakina faced 2021 Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady in the second round. The Kazakh fought back from a break down to level the score in the first set, but eventually came up short in the tie-break.

The two defended their serves quite well in the second set, except for a brief period towards the end. Rybakina snagged a break in the ninth game to go 5-4 up, but was unable to close out the set as Brady broke back immediately. The Kazakh was then just two points from being knocked out in the ensuing tie-break.

However, Rybakina maintained her composure to take the set and level the proceedings. Brady put up a fight in the third set, but was unable to stop her opponent as the World No. 4 went on to complete a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-3 comeback win.

Stephens was up against World No. 28 Anhelina Kalinina in the first round. She scored a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over her to set up a second-round date against fellow Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka. But the 34-year old withdrew prior to the match due to an injury, giving the American a free ride into the third round.

Elena Rybakina vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Elena Rybakina vs Sloane Stephens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -375 +1.5 (-1100) Over 20.5 (-120) Sloane Stephens +270 -1.5 (+500) Under 20.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Sloane Stephens at the 2023 Citi Open.

Rybakina was put to the test by Brady, but the former dug deep to come out on top. The Kazakh blasted 44 winners and hit 12 aces as she maintained her aggressive approach until the very end. She also won 14 of 21 points while coming forward to the net.

Stephens didn't get a chance to assess her level against Azarenka, who had defeated her twice this season. She has been quite inconsistent this year, with plenty of ups and downs. The American is a former finalist at the venue and at her best, is capable of giving her opponents a tough fight.

Stephens has done well against big-hitters like Rybakina in the past. However, the American's record against higher-ranked players has gotten worse over the years. Since the start of 2019, she has won just three of her 13 matches against them. Based on their results this year, the Kazakh should have no problem continuing her journey in Montreal.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.