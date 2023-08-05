Canadian Open 2023: Sebastian Korda vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Date: August 7, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview

Etcheverry at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

World No. 26 Sebastian Korda will face off against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round of the Canadian Open on Monday.

Korda is entering the Canadian Open after consecutive first-round exits at the Citi Open and Wimbledon. Korda had a great start to the year, reaching the finals at Adelaide and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. But an injury setback at the Australian Open forced a long layoff, and Korda was only able to return at the Madrid Open.

Korda has been struggling for form since his comeback, only being able to win back-to-back matches once. Korda will be looking for more match rhythm on the North American hard courts as he looks to find the form that took him to the Australian Open quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Etcheverry is in great form. Though he made two first-round exits in Hamburg and Bastad, Etcheverry rebounded with a semifinal showing in Kitzbuhel. The Argentine is currently ranked No. 34, just four spots off his career high of No. 30. He has a 22-18 record this year, and has reached two tour-level finals this year in Houston and Santiago. He also reached the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Etcheverry is making his first appearance at the Canadian Open and will look to leave his mark when he faces Korda.

Sebastian Korda vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry head-to-head

The two players haven't crossed paths on tour so far. This will be their first encounter.

Sebastian Korda vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(over/under) Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry

The odds will be updated once available.

Sebastian Korda vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction

Korda at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Both players possess powerful weapons from the back of the court. Korda will look to employ his all-court game along with his powerful groundstrokes to keep Etcheverry pinned at the back. Korda's smooth, powerful game and ability to finish points at the net should work well on the Toronto courts.

Etcheverry will hope to use his big groundstrokes to prevent Korda from controlling the play from the baseline. Etcheverry, though powerful, does not possess the same attacking versatility as Korda. He also likes to play from further behind the court which enables Korda to gain a better court position. Korda is likely to emerge victorious.

Pick: Korda in three sets.