Canadian Open 2025: Alycia Parks vs Caty McNally preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alycia Parks vs Caty McNally

Date: July 28, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Alycia Parks vs Caty McNally preview

Parks in action at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Alycia Parks will take on Caty McNally in an all-American first-round clash at the 2025 National Bank Open on Monday, July 28. The winner will meet 31st-seed Rebecca Sramkova in the second round.

Trending

Parks will commence her campaign in Montreal following a second-round exit at the Prague Open. At the WTA 250 event, the American defeated qualifier Mai Hontama in straight sets before falling to Sara Bejlek in the second round.

The National Bank Open marks Parks' first tournament on hard courts since the Miami Open, where she suffered a second-round exit. Her best performance on hard this year came at the ASB Classic, where she defeated the likes of Amanda Anisimova and Katie Volynets to reach the semifinals.

Meanwhile, McNally will be high on confidence after her title win at the Hall of Fame Open. She fought from a set down to defeat top-seed Tatjana Maria, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, in the summit clash.

McNally has had limited game-time this year, with her hard-court outings restricted to just three tournaments so far. At the Australian Open, the American lost to Varvara Gracheva in the first round. She then suffered second-round and first-round exits at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open, respectively.

Alycia Parks vs Caty McNally head-to-head

The spoils are shared at the moment, as the head-to-head stands at 1-1. In their most recent meeting at the 2024 Dow Tennis Classic, Parks defeated McNally 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Alycia Parks vs Caty McNally odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alycia Parks +210 Caty McNally -275

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)

Alycia Parks vs Caty McNally prediction

McNally at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Parks' win-loss record this season stands at 13-17. She has not been able to find her touch on hard courts since her semifinal finish at the ASB Classic, winning just four of her last 10 matches.

On the other hand, McNally has registered just a single win on hardcourts this year. Despite the recent triumph in Rhode Island, her lack of exposure to hard this season makes her less likely to prevail at the WTA 1000 event.

Neither player has a commendable track record this year. However, Parks' overall superior gameplay, which includes her strong serve, forehand, and athleticism, makes her the favorite to go through to the next round.

Pick: Alycia Parks to win in straight sets.

