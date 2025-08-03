Canadian Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Amanda Anisimova vs (10) Elina Svitolina

Date: August 3, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Amanda Anisimova vs Elina Svitolina preview

Anisimova at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fifth seed Amanda Anisimova will square off against Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the Canadian Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Following a first-round bye, Anisimova kicked off her campaign here with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Lulu Sun in the second round. She was up against former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the third round, who had won both of their previous matches earlier this year.

While Raducanu was able to get back on serve after going down a break for the first time in the opening set, she wasn't allowed to do the same after that. Anisimova took control of the reins with another double break to take the set. She sprinted through the second set, handing out a breadstick to win the match 6-2, 6-1.

Ad

Svitolina received a bye into the second round, where she beat Kamilla Rakhimova 7-5, 6-2. She took on Anna Kalinskaya, the runner-up at the Citi DC Open a week ago, in the third round. The Ukrainian was at her dominant best, conceding only two games throughout the match for a 6-1, 6-1 win.

Amanda Anisimova vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Svitolina leads their rivalry 3-1. She won their previous meeting at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic 2021 in straight sets.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova vs Elina Svitolina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova

-105 -1.5 (+195) Over 21.5 (-130) Elina Svitolina -120 +1.5 (-300) Under 21.5 (-110)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Elina Svitolina at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players put up a commanding display of tennis in the previous round. Svitolina didn't drop her serve even once, while Anisimova did so once, the only blemish in an otherwise perfect match against Raducanu. She was pouncing on her rival's serve on every chance she got, and was hitting her groundstrokes with immense pace and depth.

Ad

Both players have done well at the Canadian Open in the past. Svitolina was the champion here in 2017, while Anisimova was the runner-up a year ago. While the Ukrainian leads their head-to-head record 3-1, their last match was over four years ago.

Anisimova has transformed into a different player since then, a journey that essentially commenced at last year's Canadian Open. This is her first tournament since her crushing 6-0, 6-0 loss to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final, and that loss seems to be firmly in the rearview mirror.

Ad

Svitolina's defensive skills have neutralized Anisimova's attacking prowess in the past. However, the American's recent form suggests that won't be a problem this time, and she should be able to outplay her older rival on this occasion.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More