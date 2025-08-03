Canadian Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Amanda Anisimova vs (10) Elina Svitolina
Date: August 3, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Amanda Anisimova vs Elina Svitolina preview
Fifth seed Amanda Anisimova will square off against Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Following a first-round bye, Anisimova kicked off her campaign here with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Lulu Sun in the second round. She was up against former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the third round, who had won both of their previous matches earlier this year.
While Raducanu was able to get back on serve after going down a break for the first time in the opening set, she wasn't allowed to do the same after that. Anisimova took control of the reins with another double break to take the set. She sprinted through the second set, handing out a breadstick to win the match 6-2, 6-1.
Svitolina received a bye into the second round, where she beat Kamilla Rakhimova 7-5, 6-2. She took on Anna Kalinskaya, the runner-up at the Citi DC Open a week ago, in the third round. The Ukrainian was at her dominant best, conceding only two games throughout the match for a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Amanda Anisimova vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head
Svitolina leads their rivalry 3-1. She won their previous meeting at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic 2021 in straight sets.
Amanda Anisimova vs Elina Svitolina odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Amanda Anisimova vs Elina Svitolina prediction
Both players put up a commanding display of tennis in the previous round. Svitolina didn't drop her serve even once, while Anisimova did so once, the only blemish in an otherwise perfect match against Raducanu. She was pouncing on her rival's serve on every chance she got, and was hitting her groundstrokes with immense pace and depth.
Both players have done well at the Canadian Open in the past. Svitolina was the champion here in 2017, while Anisimova was the runner-up a year ago. While the Ukrainian leads their head-to-head record 3-1, their last match was over four years ago.
Anisimova has transformed into a different player since then, a journey that essentially commenced at last year's Canadian Open. This is her first tournament since her crushing 6-0, 6-0 loss to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final, and that loss seems to be firmly in the rearview mirror.
Svitolina's defensive skills have neutralized Anisimova's attacking prowess in the past. However, the American's recent form suggests that won't be a problem this time, and she should be able to outplay her older rival on this occasion.
Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.