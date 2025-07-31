Canadian Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Raducanu
Date: August 1, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Raducanu preview
Fifth seed Amanda Anisimova will face off against unseeded Emma Raducanu in the third round (Round of 32) of the 2025 Canadian Open in Montreal on Friday, August 1.
Anisimova is enjoying one of the best seasons of her career. She captured her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open, reached the final of the HSBC Championships, and made her maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, where she fell to Iga Swiatek.
The American has since moved past her Wimbledon heartbreak and shifted focus to Montreal. She began her campaign in the second round, defeating Lulu Sun 6-4, 7-6(5), a win that gives her plenty of confidence heading into her clash with Raducanu.
Meanwhile, Raducanu’s season has been relatively underwhelming by her standards, though she has shown steady improvement as the year progressed. Her best results so far include quarterfinal runs in Miami and at the HSBC Championships, along with a semifinal finish at the Citi Open.
Riding the confidence from her performance in Washington, D.C., the Brit entered the Canadian Open on a high note. She opened with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Elena-Gabriela Ruse and followed it up with another 6-2, 6-4 win against 32nd seed Peyton Stearns.
Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head
Anisimova and Raducanu have faced each other twice on the WTA Tour, both in 2025 and on hard courts. The Brit won both encounters--first at the Australian Open and later at the Miami Open--leading their head-to-head 2-0.
Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Raducanu odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Raducanu prediction
Amanda Anisimova and Emma Raducanu have the talent to go deep in big tournaments, and this matchup could come down to who handles the pressure moments better.
Anisimova’s baseline game is all about first-strike tennis. When her timing is on, she can take the ball early and hit through opponents with ease. But her high-risk style also leaves room for lapses, and if the errors creep in, it can quickly tilt the match against her.
On the other hand, Raducanu will look to counter with her court coverage and clean, precise ball-striking. She thrives when she can absorb pace and turn defense into offense, and if she serves solidly and keeps her depth consistent, she has the tools to frustrate the American.
Given the former US Open champion's ability to adapt mid-match and her steadier recent form, she looks slightly more likely to edge through this battle and book her spot in the fourth round.
Pick: Raducanu to win in three sets.