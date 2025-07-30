Canadian Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Lulu Sun preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Amanda Anisimova vs Lulu Sun

Date: July 30, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Amanda Anisimova vs Lulu Sun preview

Amanda Anisimova at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, Amanda Anisimova will lock horns with Lulu Sun in the second round of the Canadian Open 2025.

After an underwhelming Australian swing, Anisimova stormed to her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open. She couldn't sustain this momentum and left the next two WTA 1000 tournaments without winning a match. She snapped her losing skid by making the fourth round of the Miami Open.

A semifinal loss at the Charleston Open kicked off a three-match losing streak, which Anisimova ended by reaching the fourth round of the French Open. She reached her second final of the season at Queen's Club during the grass swing but came up short against Tatjana Maria.

Anisimova then made the quarterfinals in Berlin. She continued her good run of form at Wimbledon, beating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach her maiden Major final. However, Iga Swiatek handed her a 6-0, 6-0 beatdown in the final to wrap up her grass season on a bitter note.

Sun took on Sorana Cirstea in the first round of the Canadian Open. The two were on even footing for most of the first set until the former took charge of the proceedings by breaking the latter's serve twice to clinch the set.

Cirstea went up a break in the second set but failed to serve out the set at 5-4, which proved to be costly. Sun bagged the next three games in a row to win the match 6-3, 7-5.

Amanda Anisimova vs Lulu Sun head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Amanda Anisimova vs Lulu Sun odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova

-525 +1.5 (-2000) Over 18.5 (-175) Lulu Sun +360 -1.5 (+625) Under 18.5 (+120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova vs Lulu Sun prediction

Lulu Sun at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sun scored a much-needed win by beating Cirstea in the first round. She improved her record for the year to 8-17, with half of her wins coming on hard courts. She will now aim to win back-to-back matches for the first time this season.

This will be Anisimova's first match since the Wimbledon final. While Swiatek played a flawless match, the American clearly felt the weight of the moment and couldn't play her best. She will be keen to put that loss in the rearview mirror with a win here.

Anisimova's ascension as a top player started at last year's Canadian Open. She beat four top 20 players before losing to defending champion Jessica Pegula in the final. Sun gave a good account of herself by mixing her high-risk shots in the previous round. However, if Anisimova has moved past her Wimbledon heartbreak, then she will be the clear favorite to win this match.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.

