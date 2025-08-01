Canadian Open 2025: Arthur Fils vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (15) Arthur Fils vs (19) Jiri Lehecka
Date: August 1, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Arthur Fils vs Jiri Lehecka preview
Top 20 seeds Arthur Fils and Jiri Lehecka will clash in the third round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Following a first-round bye, Fils took on former Canadian Open champion Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round. The Frenchman was cruising along smoothly in the first set but failed to serve out the set at 5-1. He held two set points but his opponent managed to break his serve to keep himself in contention.
Fils stepped up to serve for the set a second time, and let go of another three set points. He finally got the job done on his sixth set point to claim the set. There were no such dramatics in the second set, with a lone break of serve helping him seal a 6-3, 6-4 win over Carreno Busta.
Lehekca received a bye into the second round as well, where he was up against Mackenzie McDonald. Neither player had a breakthrough on the other's serve in the first set, thus leading to a tie-break.
Lehecka had the last laugh in the tie-break, easily outplaying McDonald to capture the set. The Czech overcame a break deficit in the second set to get back on serve, and broke his opponent's serve in the final game of the set to score a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win.
Arthur Fils vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head
Fils leads Lehekca 1-0 in the head-to-head record. He won their previous meeting at Davis Cup 2024 in three sets.
Arthur Fils vs Jiri Lehecka odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Arthur Fils vs Jiri Lehecka prediction
Lehecka got his campaign up and running with a solid win over McDonald. He won 78 percent of his first serve points and struck 26 winners against nine unforced errors. Fils made a winning return to the tour, after being out for two months. He sustained an injury and withdrew prior to this third-round match at the French Open, and was sidelined since then.
Fils won 72 percent of points on the back of his first serve, and hit 28 winners compared to 39 unforced errors. His win over Carreno Busta was his first at the Canadian Open, having lost in the first round on his debut last year.
Fils has been quite consistent at the Masters 1000 tournaments this year. He made the fourth round in Rome, and the quarterfinals in Miami, Monte-Carlo and Indian Wells. A second-round exit from the Madrid Open has been his worst result at this level this season.
Lehecka, on the other hand, has neither won back-to-back matches at the Masters 1000 level nor at the Canadian Open in the past. If Fils has fully recovered from his injury, then this should be a winnable encounter for him.
Pick: Arthur Fils to win in three sets.