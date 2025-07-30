Canadian Open 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Eugenie Bouchard preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (17) Belinda Bencic vs (WC) Eugenie Bouchard

Date: July 30, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Belinda Bencic vs Eugenie Bouchard preview

Belinda Bencic at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former top 10 players Belinda Bencic and Eugenie Bouchard will clash in the second round of the Canadian Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Bencic returned from maternity leave at the start of the season. It didn't take her too long to find her footing, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open. She then captured the first title of her comeback at the Abu Dhabi Open. A quarterfinal appearance at the Indian Wells Open was her other best result during the hardcourt swing.

Bencic's clay season went haywire after sustaining an injury at the Italian Open, forcing her to retire from her first-round match. She was ruled out of the French Open as well. She returned to action during the grass swing and lost in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open.

Ad

However, the early exit didn't derail her Wimbledon campaign, where she advanced to the semifinals. She beat players like Ekaterina Alexandrova and Mirra Andreeva en route to the last four before losing to Iga Swiatek. She received a first-round bye at the Canadian Open as a seeded player.

Bouchard, who's set to retire after the Canadian Open, was up against Emiliana Arango in the first round. The home favorite claimed the first set but her opponent fought back to take the second set. Bouchard raced to a 5-1 lead in the decider and while she failed to serve out the match herself, she broke Arango's serve to get the job done for a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win.

Ad

Belinda Bencic vs Eugenie Bouchard head-to-head

Bencic leads their rivalry 3-0. She won their previous meeting at the Ostrava Open 2022 in three sets.

Belinda Bencic vs Eugenie Bouchard odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Belinda Bencic

-1400 +1.5 (-10000) 2 sets (-425) Eugenie Bouchard +700 -1.5 (+1050) 3 sets (+270)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Belinda Bencic vs Eugenie Bouchard prediction

Eugenie Bouchard at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Bouchard's first-round win over Arango was her first main draw win at the WTA level since September 2023. She will be keen to delay her retirement with another win over Bencic.

Ad

However, that won't be an easy task for Bouchard. Bencic just made the semifinals of Wimbledon, and she has also won all three of their prior meetings. The Swiss won her first WTA 1000 title at the Canadian Open as a teenager in 2015, that too by beating four top 10 players, including World No. 1 Serena Williams.

Bencic has also made the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open in her most recent appearances in 2022 and 2023, and has a 14-3 record at the tournament. Bouchard's last win over a top 20 player came in May 2017, and she has lost her last 15 matches against them.

Ad

Bouchard's struggles against top players, along with Bencic's winning record against her and at the tournament, makes the former Canadian Open champion the favorite to win this match.

Pick: Belinda Bencic to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More