Canadian Open 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Eugenie Bouchard preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (17) Belinda Bencic vs (WC) Eugenie Bouchard
Date: July 30, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Belinda Bencic vs Eugenie Bouchard preview
Former top 10 players Belinda Bencic and Eugenie Bouchard will clash in the second round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Bencic returned from maternity leave at the start of the season. It didn't take her too long to find her footing, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open. She then captured the first title of her comeback at the Abu Dhabi Open. A quarterfinal appearance at the Indian Wells Open was her other best result during the hardcourt swing.
Bencic's clay season went haywire after sustaining an injury at the Italian Open, forcing her to retire from her first-round match. She was ruled out of the French Open as well. She returned to action during the grass swing and lost in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open.
However, the early exit didn't derail her Wimbledon campaign, where she advanced to the semifinals. She beat players like Ekaterina Alexandrova and Mirra Andreeva en route to the last four before losing to Iga Swiatek. She received a first-round bye at the Canadian Open as a seeded player.
Bouchard, who's set to retire after the Canadian Open, was up against Emiliana Arango in the first round. The home favorite claimed the first set but her opponent fought back to take the second set. Bouchard raced to a 5-1 lead in the decider and while she failed to serve out the match herself, she broke Arango's serve to get the job done for a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win.
Belinda Bencic vs Eugenie Bouchard head-to-head
Bencic leads their rivalry 3-0. She won their previous meeting at the Ostrava Open 2022 in three sets.
Belinda Bencic vs Eugenie Bouchard odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Belinda Bencic vs Eugenie Bouchard prediction
Bouchard's first-round win over Arango was her first main draw win at the WTA level since September 2023. She will be keen to delay her retirement with another win over Bencic.
However, that won't be an easy task for Bouchard. Bencic just made the semifinals of Wimbledon, and she has also won all three of their prior meetings. The Swiss won her first WTA 1000 title at the Canadian Open as a teenager in 2015, that too by beating four top 10 players, including World No. 1 Serena Williams.
Bencic has also made the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open in her most recent appearances in 2022 and 2023, and has a 14-3 record at the tournament. Bouchard's last win over a top 20 player came in May 2017, and she has lost her last 15 matches against them.
Bouchard's struggles against top players, along with Bencic's winning record against her and at the tournament, makes the former Canadian Open champion the favorite to win this match.
Pick: Belinda Bencic to win in straight sets.