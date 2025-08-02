Canadian Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Casper Ruud vs (11) Karen Khachanov

Date: August 2, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov preview

Casper Ruud at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Casper Ruud will take on Karen Khachanov in the fourth round of the Canadian Open 2025.

Ruud beat Roman Safiullin in straight sets to reach the third round, where Nuno Borges awaited him. The Norwegian went down a break to trail 3-0 in the opening set. However, he staged a quick turnaround, sweeping six of the last seven games to take the set.

The two were on even footing at the start of the second set. Ruud broke the impasse with a break of serve in the seventh game to go 4-3 up. He maintained this advantage until the end to score a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Khachanov moved past qualifier Juan Pablo Ficovich to book his spot in the third round, where he was up against Emilio Nava. The first set went down to the wire, with the American coming out on top in the tie-break to claim the set.

Khachanov got back on track in the second set, with a single break of serve in his favor sealing the set for him. He easily outplayed Nava in the deciding set, conceding only one game in it to wrap up a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 comeback win.

Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Ruud leads their rivalry 2-0. He won their previous meeting at the US Open 2022 in four sets.

Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud

+105 -1.5 (+220) Over 23.5 (-105) Karen Khachanov -135 +1.5 (-350) Under 23.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Karen Khachanov at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Khachanov won 71 percent of his first serve points and struck 18 winners against 22 unforced errors during his comeback win over Nava. He improved his record for the season to 24-16 with his latest win.

Ruud is trying to find his footing after an injury forced him to skip Wimbledon. He's doing a good job of it so far at the Canadian Open, reaching the fourth round without dropping a set. He hit 19 winners compared to 23 unforced errors in the previous round. His record for the season now stands at 28-9, with a 14-4 record on hardcourts.

Ruud won both of his previous matches against Khachanov, though their last encounter was nearly three years ago. While his strengths match-up well against Khachanov's, the latter will be favored to win on hardcourts, especially since Ruud is in the early stages of his comeback. The fast conditions will further tilt the contest in the Russian's favor.

Pick: Karen Khachanov to win in three sets.

