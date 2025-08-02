Canadian Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Elena Rybakina vs (30) Dayana Yastremska
Date: August 2, 2025
Tournament: Canadian Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska preview
The fourth round of the 2025 Canadian Open will have two big ball-strikers, Elena Rybakina and Dayana Yastremska, lock horns for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Rybakina, the ninth seed at this year’s tournament, is looking to rediscover form after an underwhelming first half of the season. She has gone 33-14 in terms of win-loss this year but has only one title, a WTA 250 at Strasbourg, to show for.
Playing in Montreal, the Kazakh has posted two convincing wins over Hailey Baptiste and Jaqueline Cristian and will look to build on the early momentum.
Yastresmka has had a similar season, having accumulated a 28-16 win-loss. While she hasn’t won a title this year, she did reach the final at Nottingham (grass) and made the semifinal at the Hamburg Open (clay) a couple of weeks ago.
Yastresmka's form has transcended surfaces as she made a winning return to hardcourts, beating Camila Osorio in a three-set battle in her opener here in Montreal. Another big win followed as she took out top-10 player Emma Navarro in her last match.
Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head
Rybakina leads Yastremska in their head-to-head 1-0, having beaten her opponent at the Australian Open this year. She came through, 6-3, 6-4.
Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska odds
(Odds to be updated when available)
Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska prediction
Elena Rybakina and Dayana Yastremska possess similarly power-packed games that are well-suited for the quick courts in Montreal. The former, however, will have an edge given her wealth of experience and superior serve.
At 276, Rybakina leads the 2025 aces leaderboard. She has been in top form in that department at Montreal as well and has yet to drop serve in her two matches.
Yastremska, meanwhile, has already been broken on nine occasions. She has also turned in double-digit double faults and will need to improve on those numbers. That said, she has made up for the disadvantage with her strong baseline game, pushing her opponents onto the back foot with her big groundstrokes.
Against Rybakina, too, the Ukrainian will need to stay aggressive. The Kazakh has been prone to losing focus in matches of late. When pushed out of her comfort zone, she tends to make errors.
Yastremska also has a history of running hot and cold during matches, but cannot afford to do that against Rybakina, especially when her opponent serves at the level that she has all week.
Expect plenty of winners and a close battle, but at the end of the day, it will come down to either player’s ability to keep their error count in check. And that’s where Rybakina’s superior experience may come into play.
Prediction: Rybakina to win in three sets.