Canadian Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Hailey Baptiste
Date: July 29, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Elena Rybakina vs Hailey Baptiste preview
Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will face Hailey Baptiste in the second round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Rybakina was a consistent performer during the early hardcourt swing. She made the semifinals of three tournaments, including the Dubai Tennis Championships. She reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the Indian Wells Open as well. She overcame a slow start to the clay season by winning the title in Strasbourg and reaching the fourth round of the French Open.
Rybakina concluded her time on grass with a third-round exit from Wimbledon. She beat Victoria Mboko and Magdalena Frech to progress to the semifinals of last week's Citi DC Open. She was up against Leylah Fernandez for a spot in the final and lost a closely contested match that lasted for over three hours. She received a bye into the second round of the Canadian Open as one of the seeded players.
While Rybakina had a bye, Baptiste took on compatriot Whitney Osuigwe in the first round here. Baptiste overcame a 4-1 deficit in the opening set by sweeping six of the next seven games to take the set. She ran away with the match after that, conceding only one game in the second set for a 7-5, 6-1 win.
Elena Rybakina vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head
The two have not met prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Elena Rybakina vs Hailey Baptiste odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Elena Rybakina vs Hailey Baptiste prediction
After capturing a tough first set, Baptiste played with more intent to down Osuigwe in the first round. She thus made a winning debut at the Canadian Open, and has also cleared the first hurdle of every WTA 1000 tournament she has participated in this year. After a first-round exit from last week's Citi DC Open, this was exactly what she needed to get back on track.
While Baptiste made an early exit, Rybakina suffered a heartbreaking loss to Fernandez in the semifinals. She has a 33-14 record this year, with a 17-8 record on hardcourts. Her best result at the Canadian Open has been a semifinal showing in 2023.
Baptiste has improved a lot this year, though she still struggles against quality opposition, based on her 1-5 record against top 20 players. Rybakina, meanwhile, has a 16-3 record on hardcourts against players ranked outside the top 20.
Rybakina's big serve will give her a distinct edge against the American, and she will be favored to overpower her rival from the baseline as well. Except for the Miami Open, she has won at least one match in every tournament she has contested this year. The streak is likely to continue with a win over Baptiste.
Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.