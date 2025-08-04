Canadian Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Elena Rybakina vs (24) Marta Kostyuk
Date: August 4, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada -Sportsnet, TVA
Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk preview
Ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina will face World No. 28 Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Canadian Open on Monday (August 4).
Rybakina has recently enjoyed a return to form if her results at this year's North American hardcourt swing are anything to go by. The 26-year-old reached the semifinals of the Citi DC Open before backing up her Washington run with a quarterfinal result in Montreal last week.
After straight-set beatdowns of Jaqueline Cristian and Hailey Baptiste in the second and third rounds, respectively, the former World No. 3 needed three sets and more than two and a half hours to get past 30th-seeded Dayana Yastremska by a scoreline of 5-7, 6-2, 7-5. She will next face 24th-seeded Kostyuk, who has overcome a set deficit in all three of her victories at the Canadian Open thus far.
During her third-round outing against World No. 18 Daria Kasatkina, the 23-year-old returned to stay in the match in the deciding set before completing a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4) win in two hours and 28 minutes. The one-time WTA singles titlist then made another comeback of a similar nature against McCartney Kessler in the fourth round, coming from a set and a break down to eventually get through 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head
Rybakina leads Kostyuk 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the Ukrainian began their rivalry with a win at the 2023 Adelaide International, the Kazakh has since flipped the script on her younger opponent by taking their 2023 US Open and 2024 Stuttgart Open encounters.
Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM
Elena Rybakina vs Marta Kostyuk prediction\
Rybakina's power-packed game is back in rhythm on the relatively faster playing conditions in Montreal. The former World No. 3 put up a formidable display on serve last week, blasting 26 aces in three of her match wins. Her baseline game has also been solid during her hardcourt campaign, making her one of the underdogs to seal the title.
Kostyuk hasn't relented as far as her groundstrokes are concerned and is capable of hitting winners at a whim from either wing. That said, the youngster is bound to be physically exhausted from her Canadian Open run, which has seen her spend nearly seven hours in her last three on-court outings.
All in all, Rybakina is the firm favorite to win their fourth career WTA Tour meeting on Monday, provided Kostyuk plays out of her skin to produce something special.
Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.