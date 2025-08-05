Canadian Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Victoria Mboko
Date: August 6, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko preview
Ninth seed Elena Rybakina will face home favorite Victoria Mboko in the semifinals of the Canadian Open 2025.
Rybakina didn't drop a set while beating Hailey Baptiste and Jaqueline Cristian but needed to stage a comeback to oust 30th seed Dayana Yastremska. She fought from a set down to beat her 5-7, 6-2, 7-5. The Kazakh was up against 24th seed Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals.
Kostyuk was hindered by an injury right from the get go. She tried to soldier on but to no avail. Rybakina outplayed her with ease in the first set, dropping only one game. Her opponent eventually threw in the towel in the early stages of the second set, with her retirement pushing the former Wimbledon champ into the semifinals.
Mboko eased past Kimberly Birrell and 23rd seed Sofia Kenin in straight sets. She rallied from a set down to beat Marie Bouzkova, and then toppled top seed Coco Gauff with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win. She took on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the quarterfinals.
Both players had a few break point chances in the opening set, though it was Mboko who landed the first blow. She went up a break to lead 5-3 but Bouzas Maneiro broke back immediately to remain hot on her tail.
However, the Canadian teenager wasn't to be denied, snagging another break to claim the set. Bouzas Maneiro went 2-0 up in the second set but her comeback fizzled out pretty quickly. Mboko reeled off the next six games to register a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head
Rybakina leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous meeting at last month's Citi DC Open in straight sets.
Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction
18-year-old Mboko set the ITF circuit on fire earlier this year. She has now set her sights on conquering the WTA Tour. She's through to her maiden WTA 1000 semifinal, that too in front of her home crowd. Her fourth-round win over Gauff was the biggest win of her career, and she will now be vying for another big scalp to reach the final.
Rybakina is on the cusp of reaching her first WTA 1000 final since her runner-up finish at the Miami Open 2024. She previously reached the semifinals of the Canadian Open in 2023 as well.
Mboko will get a crack at Rybakina for the second tournament in a row, previously falling to her in the second round of the Citi DC Open. While she gave a good account of herself, she came up short in the end. The support of her home crowd could inspire the teenager to up her level but Rybakina's firepower could prove to be too much for her once again.
Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in three sets.