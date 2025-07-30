Canadian Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Peyton Stearns preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs (32) Peyton Stearns

Date: July 30, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Raducanu vs Peyton Stearns preview

Emma Raducanu will continue her campaign at the Canadian Open 2025 with her second-round (Round of 64) matchup set against 32nd seed Peyton Stearns.

Raducanu had to drop out of the ASB Classic in New Zealand at the start of the year because of a back injury. Despite limited preparation, she defeated 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and Amanda Anisimova in the opening two rounds of the Australian Open. However, she failed to get past Iga Swiatek, losing 1-6, 0-6.

However, Raducanu was unable to maintain her form and lost in the first round of her next three events in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar. She snapped this losing streak at the Dubai Tennis Championships with a solid 6-4, 6-2 win over Maria Sakkari in the first round.

The Brit got off to a poor start at the Sunshine Double, suffering a shocking first round 3-6, 2-6 loss to Moyuka Uchijima at Indian Wells. But she quickly bounced back in Miami, making the quarterfinals with wins over Emma Navarro, McCartney Kessler, and Amanda Anisimova.

Most recently at the Citi DC Open, she beat Marta Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka, and Maria Sakkari—all in straight sets—before falling to Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinals, 4-6, 3-6. She’s now off to a strong start at the current WTA 1000 event, easing past Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 6-4 in her opener.

Stearns, on the other hand, had a forgettable stint in Australia that began with a second-round loss at the Brisbane International. Subsequently, she lost in the opening rounds of the Adelaide International and the Australian Open.

Stearns' inconsistent showing continued over the next 9 weeks, advancing past the second round in merely one out of six tournaments.

To make matters worse, she lost 3-6, 4-6 to 45-year-old Venus Williams in the first round of the Citi DC Open.

Emma Raducanu vs Peyton Stearns head-to-head

Raducanu leads the head-to-head 2-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Peyton Stearns odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu -300 -4.5 (-115) Over 20.5 (-120) Peyton Stearns +225 +4.5 (-125) Under 20.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Raducanu vs Peyton Stearns prediction

Although she's the lower-ranked player, Raducanu comes into this match as the clear favorite. She has a strong 61.1% win rate on outdoor hard courts, compared to Stearns' 43.8%.

Raducanu is also in better form and holds an advantage in several serving categories, such as first-serve percentage and points won on both her serves.

While both players are fairly even when it comes to saving break points, Raducanu tends to shine under pressure. She's more efficient at converting break points and has a stronger record in tiebreaks.

Pick: Raducanu to win in straight sets.

