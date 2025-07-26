Canadian Open 2025: Ethan Quinn vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ethan Quinn vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: July 27, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ethan Quinn vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Ethan Quinn will begin his campaign at the National Bank Open with his first-round clash set up against Yoshihito Nishioka.

Quinn got off to a flying start to the season. In the Challenger event in Canberra, the American defeated the likes of Dan Evans, Vit Kopriva, and Martin Landaluce on his way to the final. However, his run was put to an end after a 4-6, 4-6 loss against Joao Fonseca.

Unfortunately, this momentum did not carry into the Grand Slam. He bowed out in the second round of qualifying at the Australian Open, suffering a 6-3, 5-7, 1-6 loss to #1 Dominik Koepfer. Subsequently, he suffered second-round losses in Dallas and Delray Beach.

However, the youngster did find rhythm on his home soil just before the Sunshine Double. He defeated Jason Brooksby and Arthur Cazaux in three sets each, before losing to Eliot Spizzirri in the final of the Challenger San Diego.

Yet again, this did not translate to success at the ATP level. Over the next two weeks, Quinn suffered first-round losses to Zizou Bergs and Tristan Schoolkate at the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open, respectively.

Yoshihito Nishioka, on the other hand, has had a significantly shorter hard-court stint as compared to his upcoming opponent.

Nishioka bounced back after a mediocre performance in Australia, suffering second-round losses in Brisbane and Melbourne, and an opening-round loss in Adelaide. In Dallas, he shocked Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the first round, followed by an impressive 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Frances Tiafoe.

However, his campaign came to an abrupt end due to a shoulder injury. He was forced to retire mid-match against Casper Ruud and later withdrew before his second-round match at the Delray Beach Open. The injury continued to trouble him, leading to another mid-match retirement in the first round of the Miami Open.

Nishioka arrives in Toronto with a short stint at Washington, suffering a 2-6, 6-7 (3) loss against Flavio Cobolli in the second round.

Ethan Quinn vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players.

Ethan Quinn vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ethan Quinn Yoshihito Nishioka

(Odds will be added when available)

Ethan Quinn vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Quinn will enter their bout with a 65.4% win rate on the hard courts. Not only is his win percentage better than Nishioka’s, but Quinn also serves better. He has won more than 70% of his points on the first serve and hit 5.9 aces per match.

On the other hand, Nishioka wins merely 65.2% of his points on his first serve while hitting 2.7 aces per match.

However, it appears as though Nishioka’s struggles are past him now. Hence, he will be expected to give Quinn a good fight.

Prediction: Quinn to win in three sets.

