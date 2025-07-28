Canadian Open 2025: Eugenie Bouchard vs Emiliana Arango preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Eugenie Bouchard vs Emiliana Arango

Date: July 28, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Eugenie Bouchard vs Emiliana Arango preview

Eugenie Bouchard at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Home favorite Eugenie Bouchard will take on Emiliana Arango in the first round of the Canadian Open 2025.

Bouchard recently announced that this year's Canadian Open would be her farewell tournament. She made a splash on the WTA Tour over a decade ago, finishing as the runner-up at Wimbledon 2014 and reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open prior to that.

Bouchard won one singles title from eight finals, and peaked at No. 5 in the rankings. She also won a doubles title from five finals and won the Billie Jean King Cup with her compatriots in 2023. Following a shoulder surgery in 2021, she cut down on her tennis appearances. Her comeback after the surgery fetched modest results. She has played a combined 15 matches on the WTA and ITF tours since 2023.

Arango won her first title at the Challenger level in February this year. She sustained this momentum to reach her maiden final on the WTA Tour at the Merida Open, losing to Emma Navarro 6-0, 6-0. Nevertheless, the run helped her break into the top 100 of the WTA rankings. She also won her first match at the Majors this year, doing so at the French Open.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Emiliana Arango head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Emiliana Arango odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Eugenie Bouchard +240 -1.5 (+500) Over 19.5 (-125) Emiliana Arango -325 +1.5 (-1200) Under 19.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Eugenie Bouchard vs Emiliana Arango prediction

Emiliana Arango at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Bouchard will be keen to win at least one match before she bids adieu to tennis. However, she has played only one match this year, at the Newport Challenger on grass, and lost to World No. 268 Anna Sinclair Rogers in straight sets. A third-round finish at the Canadian Open in 2016 remains her best result at the tournament.

Bouchard has a 4-9 record at the venue and has lost in the first round on five occasions. This will be Arango's debut at the Canadian Open. This will also be her second main draw appearance in a hardcourt tournament this year, following her run to the final at the Merida Open. She recently lost to Taylor Townsend in the final round of the Citi DC Open qualifiers.

Bouchard's last win against a top 100 player came in October 2022 in the qualifying rounds of the Ostrava Open. She's currently on a 13-match losing streak against them. While her impending retirement may lead her to play at a higher level than before in order to go out on a high, her lack of match play makes Arango the favorite to win this contest.

Pick: Emiliana Arango to win in straight sets.

