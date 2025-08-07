Canadian Open 2025 Final: Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Mboko preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: Victoria Mboko vs Naomi Osaka

Date: August 7, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Final

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Mboko preview

Two unlikely but undeniably talented players, Naomi Osaka and Victoria Mboko, will contest the summit clash of the 2025 Canadian Open final in hopes of capturing their first trophy in Montreal.

Osaka, who is through to her first WTA 1000 final since the 2022 Miami Open, has struck form after enduring a largely rough year. She had come into the Canadian Open with a modest 21-11 win-loss for the season and a coaching split with Patrick Mouratoglou.

The Japanese, however, has shown some of her best tennis in the last few years to beat the likes of Liudmila Samsonova, Elina Svitolina, and Clara Tauson en route to the final. She was impressive against Samsonova, saving match points to win in three tight sets.

Mboko will play in her first Tour-level final. (Source: Getty)

Mboko, meanwhile, has put her wildcard to the best use by making the biggest final of her career by far. A 22-match winning streak at the ITF circuit, followed by a Miami breakthrough and a WTA125 final, had seen her soar to an impressive 52-9 win-loss for the season.

Six of those match wins have come in Montreal, where she has thrilled the home fans. She has already upset three Slam winners in the form of Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina this fortnight and will be eyeing a win over a fourth.

Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Mboko head-to-head

The two players have never met on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Mboko odds

Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Mboko prediction

Osaka is eyeing her first title since 2021. (Source: Getty)

Both Naomi Osaka and Victoria Mboko have relied on their power-packed games to blow their opponents off the court. Coming into the final, they will look to dictate terms.

Surprisingly, Mboko has an edge in terms of service numbers. She has thundered down 41 aces compared to her opponent’s 25 and will look to win a fair few easy points using her weapon in the final as well.

The Canadian likes going after the ball and is not intimidated by pace coming at her, as evident in her wins over Elena Rybakina and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Osaka will need to be prepared to play some longer rallies given her opponent’s higher rally tolerance.

Barring Svitolina, not too many opponents have pushed Osaka into extended rallies. Against a very athletic Mboko, though, the Japanese will have to be wary of not getting frustrated.

It will be a big occasion for the young Canadian, but she has handled the stage well throughout the tournament. She has looked like a more complete player in recent weeks and has the game needed to stun Osaka. She will need to manage her emotions well or else her opponent’s superior experience could prevail.

Prediction: Mboko to win in three sets.

