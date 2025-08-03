Canadian Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (16) Clara Tauson

Date: August 3, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson preview

Iga Swiatek will have a sense of deja vu when she takes on the big-hitting Clara Tauson in the fourth round of the 2025 Canadian Open. The two women played at the same stage of a tournament at Wimbledon less than a month ago.

Swiatek, the second seed at the tournament, is now on a nine-match winning streak stretching back to her incredible title run at the Wimbledon Championships last month. Her overall win-loss record for the season has also improved to an impressive 44-12. The Pole had not won any title in over a year when she arrived at the All England Club, but managed to turn her fortunes around.

Here in Canada, she has been clinical in wins over Eva Lys and Guo Hanyu, dropping just eight games in the two matches.

Tauson is at a career-high ranking. (Source: Getty)

Tauson, meanwhile, is also in the middle of a career-best season. A first WTA 1000 final (Dubai, where she beat World No. 1 Aryna Sabałenka), the second week of Wimbledon and a title in Auckland have seen her climb to a career-high ranking of No. 19 this year. Playing in Montreal, the Dane has been at her attacking best.

Much like Swiatek, she has wasted little time in her opening two matches against Lucia Bronzetti and Yuliia Starodubtseva, dropping even fewer games (six in total) than the second seed en-route to the fourth round to improve her season's win-loss to 30-15.

Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Swiatek leads Tauson in their current head-to-head 2-0. Besides the Wimbledon win, the Pole beat her opponent at the BNP Paribas Open, albeit in three sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Clara Tauson

(Odds to be updated when available)

Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson prediction

Swiatek is on a nine-match winning streak. (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek's surge on the quicker surfaces has caught the attention of the tennis world. Once a clay aficionado, the Pole has made adjustments to her game that make her a threat on grass and hardcourts as well.

Against a big ball-striker like Clara Tauson, she will need to be at her best in the return games. The Dane currently sits at No. 3 in the ace leaderboard for the season with 264 service winners to her name. She has been in top form in that department this week as well, winning well over 75% of the points behind the first delivery.

Tauson has always been an aggressive baseliner and will come at Swiatek swinging. It's her inability to reign in that power at times, especially against someone who defends as well as the Pole, that gives way to too many unforced errors at times.

That said, the Dane came awfully close to getting a win over Swiatek at Indian Wells. She has the game needed to push to the second seed but will need to play with certain restraint. Despite all of Swiatek's recent exploits, she remains the underpowered of the two players. She will need to defend her serve well and dig into the mental reserves.

This could end in either two ways: a quick win for Swiatek if she's able to fluster Tauson with her defensive prowess, but if the Dane finds her range, she could well pull off an upset.

Prediction: Tauson to win in three sets

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More