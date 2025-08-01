Canadian Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys

Date: August 1, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys preview

Swiatek at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Six-time Major champion Iga Swiatek will take on Eva Lys in the third round of the Canadian Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Following a first-round bye, Swiatek was up against qualifier Guo Hanyu in the second round. The recently crowned Wimbledon champion raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set. Her opponent brought her momentum to a halt with a two-game run, though her comeback didn't flourish.

Swiatek served out the set on her first try to claim the opener. The pair traded service breaks to start the second set, after which the Pole bagged the next five games to wrap up a 6-3, 6-1 win.

Ad

Lys beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-4 to set up a second-round showdown against 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. An early break of serve laid the groundwork for the German to take the first set.

Lys broke Pavlyuchenkova's serve twice to go 4-1 up in the second set. The latter tried her best to claw her way back into the match, but to no avail. The 23-year-old staved off a late charge from her older rival to score a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Ad

Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys head-to-head

Swiatek leads their rivalry 2-0. She won their most recent encounter in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2025 in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -3000 +1.5 (-525) Over 17.5 (+100) Eva Lys -1000 -1.5 (+300) Under 17.5 (-145)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys prediction

Eva Lys at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Swiatek needed to shake off some rust in her first hardcourt match in over four months. However, once she did that, there was no stopping her. She was firing return winners at will in the second set against Guo. She extended her winning streak to eight matches with the win, her longest of the season so far.

Ad

Lys is yet to drop a set on her Canadian Open debut. Pavlyuchenkova made things tricky for her towards the end, but she overcame the challenge. She will now try to beat Swiatek for the first time, though it will be an uphill battle.

Lys has won three games in her two matches against Swiatek. She lost to her 6-1, 6-1 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2022 in Stuttgart and 6-0, 6-1 at the Australian Open earlier this year. With Swiatek in top form following her Wimbledon win, the German is likely to be on the receiving end of another beatdown.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More