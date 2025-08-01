Canadian Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys
Date: August 1, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys preview
Six-time Major champion Iga Swiatek will take on Eva Lys in the third round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Following a first-round bye, Swiatek was up against qualifier Guo Hanyu in the second round. The recently crowned Wimbledon champion raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set. Her opponent brought her momentum to a halt with a two-game run, though her comeback didn't flourish.
Swiatek served out the set on her first try to claim the opener. The pair traded service breaks to start the second set, after which the Pole bagged the next five games to wrap up a 6-3, 6-1 win.
Lys beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-4 to set up a second-round showdown against 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. An early break of serve laid the groundwork for the German to take the first set.
Lys broke Pavlyuchenkova's serve twice to go 4-1 up in the second set. The latter tried her best to claw her way back into the match, but to no avail. The 23-year-old staved off a late charge from her older rival to score a 6-3, 6-4 win.
Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys head-to-head
Swiatek leads their rivalry 2-0. She won their most recent encounter in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2025 in straight sets.
Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys prediction
Swiatek needed to shake off some rust in her first hardcourt match in over four months. However, once she did that, there was no stopping her. She was firing return winners at will in the second set against Guo. She extended her winning streak to eight matches with the win, her longest of the season so far.
Lys is yet to drop a set on her Canadian Open debut. Pavlyuchenkova made things tricky for her towards the end, but she overcame the challenge. She will now try to beat Swiatek for the first time, though it will be an uphill battle.
Lys has won three games in her two matches against Swiatek. She lost to her 6-1, 6-1 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2022 in Stuttgart and 6-0, 6-1 at the Australian Open earlier this year. With Swiatek in top form following her Wimbledon win, the German is likely to be on the receiving end of another beatdown.
Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.