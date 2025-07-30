Canadian Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Guo Hanyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Guo Hanyu
Date: July 30, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Iga Swiatek vs Guo Hanyu preview
Second seed Iga Swiatek will face off against unseeded Guo Hanyu in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2025 Canadian Open in Montreal on Wednesday, July 30.
Swiatek’s 2025 season has been a mix of highs and lows. She fell short at the Australian Open and was unable to defend her French Open title, but her consistency has remained impressive, with quarterfinal or semifinal finishes at most events.
The real turning point came at Wimbledon earlier in July, where the Pole defied expectations on what was considered her weakest surface. She stormed through the draw and captured her sixth Grand Slam title by defeating Amanda Anisimova in the final, a dominant run that gives her a major confidence boost heading into Montreal.
Guo is still searching for her breakthrough on the WTA Tour after eight years, with limited success in singles so far. In 2025, she competed in only two singles tournaments--Adelaide International and Brisbane International--so far, failing to qualify for the main draw in both.
The Chinese kicked off her Canadian Open campaign in the qualifying rounds, defeating Mihaela Buzarnescu to enter the main draw. She then overcame Yulia Putintseva in the opening round, setting up an encounter with Swiatek.
Iga Swiatek vs Guo Hanyu head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between Swiatek and Guo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Iga Swiatek vs Guo Hanyu odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Iga Swiatek vs Guo Hanyu prediction
Iga Swiatek begins her Canadian Open campaign with a second-round clash against China’s Guo Hanyu, and on paper, this looks like a comfortable start for the second seed.
Swiatek’s heavy topspin forehand, precise movement, and ability to switch defense into attack make her a nightmare for opponents, especially in early rounds. If she finds her rhythm early, she can quickly take control of rallies and keep the match on her terms.
Guo will try to stay patient and extend points, but facing the Pole in full flow is a tall order. Unless Swiatek struggles with her timing or has an off day, it’s hard to see her being troubled here.
If the reigning Wimbledon champion serves well and keeps her unforced errors low, she should ease into the third round without too much difficulty.
Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.