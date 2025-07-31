Canadian Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Naomi Osaka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (22) Jelena Ostapenko vs Naomi Osaka

Date: August 1, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Jelena Ostapenko vs Naomi Osaka preview

Jelena Ostapenko | Image Source: Getty

22nd seed Jelena Ostapenko will face off against unseeded Naomi Osaka in the third round (Round of 32) of the 2025 Canadian Open in Montreal on Friday, August 1.

Ad

Trending

Ostapenko’s season has been a true roller coaster, marked by inconsistent results. Her standout moments include winning the title at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart by defeating Aryna Sabalenka and reaching the Qatar Open final, where she fell to Amanda Anisimova.

Outside of those two tournaments, the Latvian has struggled to find consistency, with her hard-court results falling short as she has rarely advanced past the Round of 16 in singles. She is now aiming for a fresh start in Montreal and took the first step by defeating Renata Zarazua 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the second round.

Ad

Naomi Osaka | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Osaka has also struggled to produce notable results on the main tour this season. Her only title came at the WTA 125K event in Saint-Malo, which doesn’t count as a main tour title. She also reached the final of the ASB Classic.

Ad

The former World No. 1 began her North American hard-court swing at the Citi DC Open, where she fell to Emma Raducanu in the Round of 16. At the Canadian Open, she opened with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Ariana Arsenault and followed it up with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 upset of 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Naomi Osaka head-to-head

Ostapenko and Osaka have faced each other twice on the WTA Tour so far. The Japanese leads the head-to-head 2-0, with wins at the 2016 French Open and the 2024 US Open.

Ad

Jelena Ostapenko vs Naomi Osaka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko +145 +2.5 (-105) Under 21.5 (-120) Naomi Osaka -190 -2.5 (-140) Over 21.5 (-118)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Naomi Osaka prediction

Naomi Osaka and Jelena Ostapenko are Grand Slam champions with explosive firepower, and this matchup is all about who can seize the momentum first.

Osaka is still working her way back to her peak form, but her serve and clean baseline hitting remain her biggest weapons. If she finds her range early and controls her service games, she can put immense pressure on Ostapenko to take risks.

Ad

Ostapenko, meanwhile, brings her trademark all-or-nothing style. The Latvian hits fearlessly off both wings and is more than capable of taking the racquet out of her opponent’s hands. But with her, consistency is always the question--if the unforced errors pile up, she leaves herself vulnerable to a composed opponent like Osaka.

This could be a high-octane affair with plenty of winners and momentum swings, but if Osaka keeps her serve steady and absorbs Ostapenko’s pace without rushing, she has the edge to advance to the fourth round.

Pick: Osaka to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline