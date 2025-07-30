Canadian Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Renata Zarazua preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (22) Jelena Ostapenko vs Renata Zarazua
Date: July 30, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Jelena Ostapenko vs Renata Zarazua preview
22nd seed Jelena Ostapenko will face off against unseeded Renata Zarazua in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2025 Canadian Open in Montreal on Wednesday, July 30.
Ostapenko’s season has been a true roller coaster, marked by inconsistent results. Her standout moments include winning the title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart by defeating Aryna Sabalenka and reaching the final of the Qatar Open, where she fell to Amanda Anisimova.
Outside of those two tournaments, the Latvian has struggled to find consistency, with her hard-court results falling short as she has rarely advanced past the Round of 16 in singles. She will now aim for a fresh start in Montreal.
Meanwhile, Zarazua has yet to make a significant impact on the WTA Tour in her 13-year career, and 2025 has been no exception. Her best results this season have been reaching the Round of 16 at events such as the Hobart International, WTA 125 Lleida, WTA 250 Parma, WTA 125 Makarska, and WTA 125 Grado. In several other tournaments, she was unable to make it past the qualifying rounds.
The Mexican kicked off her Canadian Open campaign against World No. 43 Katie Boulter and, despite not being the favorite on paper, scored an impressive 6-1, 7-5 victory over the Brit. The win gives her a solid boost of confidence heading into her next match.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Renata Zarazua head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between Ostapenko and Zarazua, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Renata Zarazua odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jelena Ostapenko vs Renata Zarazua prediction
Jelena Ostapenko heads into her second-round match at the Canadian Open against Mexico’s Renata Zarazua as the clear favorite. The Latvian thrives on fast hard courts, and when she’s striking the ball cleanly, few players can withstand her firepower.
Ostapenko’s flat, aggressive groundstrokes allow her to take control of rallies early, and if her first serve is clicking, she can run through games in a hurry. But as always, her challenge is keeping the errors in check, and when the radar is on, she’s almost unplayable, but a dip in focus can open the door for her opponent.
Zarazua will try to extend rallies and break Ostapenko’s rhythm with her variety and consistency, but the matchup doesn’t favor her. If the former French Open champion settles into her groove, she should be able to dictate from the baseline and book a straightforward passage into the third round.
Pick: Ostapenko to win in straight sets