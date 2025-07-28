Canadian Open Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Katie Boulter vs Renata Zarazua

Day 2 at the 2025 Canadian Open will feature 16 first-round matches in the women's singles. Although there will be no seeded players in action, as all of them have received a bye in the second round.

However, the day's action will be headlined by heavyweight players, such as Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, and home favorite Eugenie Bouchard, who will be playing her last professional tournament. Other home players such as Carson Branstine and Ariana Arseneault will also be in action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 2 at the 2025 Canadian Open.

#1 Katie Boulter vs Renata Zarazua

Britain's Katie Boulter will face Mexico's Renata Zarazua in the first round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Boulter has won 16 of the 28 matches she has played in 2025, with her best result being winning the ITF event in Paris before the French Open. Her last event was the Citi DC Open, where she lost 3-6, 4-6 against Maria Sakkari in the first round.

Playing ITF tennis, Zarazua has an 18-22 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being a runner-up finish at the ITF event in Madrid, where she lost against Mayar Sheriff. Her last event was Wimbledon, where she lost 4-6, 3-6 against Amanda Anisimova in the second round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but higher ranking makes Boulter the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Canadian Open.

Predicted winner- Katie Boulter

#2 Tatjana Maria vs Laura Siegemund

In Picture: Tatjana Maria (Getty)

In an all-German contest, Tatjana Maria will take on qualifier Laura Siegemund in the first round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Maria has a 24-22 win/loss record this year, with her best results being winning the ITF title in Bengaluru and winning the Queen's Club Championships with a win over Amanda Anisimova in the final. Her last event was in Washington, where she lost 4-6, 5-7 against Taylor Townsend in the first round.

Siegemund has won 15 of her 31 matches this year, with her best outing coming at Wimbledon, where she lost against Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals. At the Canadian Open, she won her qualifier match 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 against Nao Hibino to enter the main draw.

The head-to-head is 1-1, with Siegemund winning the recent encounter 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in Warsaw in 2023, making her the favorite to win the upcoming.

Predicted winner- Tatjana Maria

#3 Maria Sakkari vs Carson Branstine

In Picture: Maria Sakkari (Getty)

Former Top-10 player Maria Sakkari will face home favorite Carson Branstine in the first round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Sakkari's season reads 18 wins and 21 losses, with two quarterfinal finishes in Linz and Washington. The latter was the last event at which she was playing, where she lost against Emma Raducanu.

Branstine has a 27-15 win/loss record this year, with her best result being winning the ITF title in Santa Domingo, with a win over Anna Sofia Sanchez in the final. Her last event was Wimbledon, where she lost 1-6, 5-7 against Aryna Sabalenka in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Sakkari being the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Canadian Open, as she is the experienced player.

Predicted winner- Maria Sakkari

