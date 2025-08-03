Canadian Open 2025: Karen Khachanov vs Alex Michelsen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Karen Khachanov vs (26) Alex Michelsen

Date: August 4, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

Karen Khachanov vs Alex Michelsen preview

Karen Khachanov at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

11th seed Karen Khachanov will lock horns with Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open 2025.

Khachanov kicked off his campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Juan Pablo Ficovich. He staged a comeback to beat Emilio Nava 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, which set up a fourth-round showdown against eighth seed Casper Ruud. The Russian had lost both of their previous meetings.

Khachanov captured the opening set courtesy of a single break of serve in his favor. While he let go of his break advantage in the second set, he still had the last laugh in the end, sweeping the final three games of the match for a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Michelsen beat Tomas Barrios Vera in straight sets, and then upset third seed Lorenzo Musetti in three sets. He was up against fellow American Learner Tien in the fourth round.

Michelsen raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set, remaining in front until the end to take the opener. He traded service breaks with Tien at the start of the second set, and then broke his compatriot's serve twice to score a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Karen Khachanov vs Alex Michelsen head-to-head

Michelsen leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their only meeting at the Australian Open 2025 in straight sets.

Karen Khachanov vs Alex Michelsen odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karen Khachanov

-225 +1.5 (-625) Over 22.5 (-135) Alex Michelsen +180 -1.5 (+240) Under 22.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Karen Khachanov vs Alex Michelsen prediction

Alex Michelsen at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Michelsen arrived at the Canadian Open on a three-match losing streak, and has now advanced to his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal. He won 72 percent of his first serve points and struck 13 winners against 11 unforced errors during his win over Tien. However, it was his third-round win over Musetti that displayed his tenacity, fighting from a set down to keep his campaign afloat.

Khachanov tallied his first-ever win over Ruud to book his spot in his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal of the season. He won a whopping 97 percent of points behind his first serve in the previous round, and hit 29 winners compared to 23 unforced errors. He has made the semifinals of the Canadian Open twice in the past, and will aim to venture into familiar waters once again.

Michelsen managed to stun Khachanov at the Australian Open earlier this year. However, the latter will be prepared for him this time. While the 20-year-old will be keen to continue his breakthrough run, the Russian's experience and his performance against Ruud makes him the favorite to win this contest.

Pick: Karen Khachanov to win in three sets.

