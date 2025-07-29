Canadian Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint

Date: July 29, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada -Sportsnet, TVA

Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint preview

Fernandez with the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 trophy - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez hasn’t had the smoothest 2025 season. With a 21-17 record, she’s struggled for consistency and suffered early exits in several events, including smaller tournaments.

However, she recently turned things around by winning a title at the Citi Open, her biggest run of the year. It’s a much-needed boost for the Canadian, who had entered that event with a poor stretch of results. While momentum is now on her side, her overall form remains unpredictable.

Maya Joint, meanwhile, is enjoying a breakthrough season. The 19-year-old has compiled a solid 38-18 record so far and captured two WTA 250 titles, one on clay and another on grass.

Though she hasn’t gone deep in the bigger tournaments, she's been active throughout the year and continues to compete regularly. Her ability to win matches across surfaces and stay fit through a packed calendar shows her growing presence on the tour.

Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint head-to-head

The only previous meeting between Leylah Fernandez and Maya Joint came just days ago at the Citi Open in Washington. Fernandez won their first-round clash convincingly, 6-3, 6-3. The Canadian holds a 1-0 record over the Aussie.

Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Maya Joint +160 +3.5 (-115) Over 20.5 (-135) Leylah Fernandez -210 -3.5 (-125) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Leylah Fernandez vs Maya Joint prediction

Maya Joint with the Lexus Eastbourne Open trophy - Source: Getty

Fresh off a breakthrough, Leylah Fernandez enters the Canadian Open brimming with confidence. She clinched her biggest title yet at the Citi Open, capturing her first-ever WTA 500 crown in Washington.

Dominating the final 6‑1, 6‑2 over Anna Kalinskaya, she powered past top-seeded opponents like Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina. The triumph marked her fourth career trophy and infused momentum into her 2025 campaign.

Meanwhile, Maya Joint heads north after a rocky stretch. Most recently, she bowed out to Fernandez in Washington in straight sets. She is on a two-match losing streak that she’ll be eager to end. Prior to that, her form had been solid, but those setbacks have left her on a minor downturn.

Given Fernandez’s regained form and her ability to beat Joint decisively just days ago, she looks set to repeat those heroics.

Pick: Leylah Fernandez in straight sets.

