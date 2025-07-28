"Thank you for never giving up on me" - Leylah Fernandez dedicates Citi DC Open trophy to her mother & oldest sister with touching message

Leylah Fernandez sent an emotional message to her mother, oldest sister and fitness trainer, as she dedicated her 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women's singles trophy to them. The Canadian's title triumph in the American capital marked her fourth WTA Tour-level singles title and her first since the 2023 Hong Kong Open.

On Sunday, July 27, Fernandez locked horns with Anna Kalinskaya for the women's singles crown in Washington. The 22-year-old produced a dominant display, registering a 6-1, 6-2 win over the Russian and wrapping up the one-sided contest in just 70 minutes.

Following the conclusion of the match, Leylah Fernandez dedicated the trophy to her mother Irene, oldest sister Jodeci and fitness trainer Abdul Sillah while delivering the winner's speech.

"I want to dedicate this trophy to my mom, my oldest sister, and my fitness trainer. You guys have been fighting all year round and still are fighting. Thank you so much for never giving up on me. Don’t give up on yourselves. This trophy is for you guys. Hopefully we can celebrate all together very very soon," Fernandez said.

For Fernandez, the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women's singles title marks her biggest success since turning pro. All her previous singles titles came at WTA 250 events, but in Washington, she got to savor WTA 500-level glory for the first time.

"It's been a long couple of years with a lot of ups and downs" - Leylah Fernandez on snapping barren run with Citi DC Open title

Leylah Fernandez during the women's singles final at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open (Source: Getty)

In the aftermath of her comprehensive display against Anna Kalinskaya in the women's singles final at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, Leylah Fernandez answered several questions fielded to her by WTAtennis.com. One of those questions was about how the Canadian felt after winning her first singles title in almost two years.

The 22-year-old answered:

"It’s been a long, long couple of years with a lot of ups and downs. Getting this title is great not only for confidence and self-belief, but also for the whole team and family. The past couple of years, we’ve gone through a lot of tough moments. This trophy just indicates how much they have fought."

She added:

"And it shows me if they can fight through their difficulties, I can do it in a little tennis match with a tennis ball coming back at me. That’s the goal and the mentality."

Fernandez will now turn her attention to the WTA 1000 edition of the National Bank Open in Montreal, where she is set to get her campaign started with a first-round match against Maya Joint.

