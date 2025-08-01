Canadian Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs McCartney Kessler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | National Bank Open

Match Details
Fixture: (24) Marta Kostyuk vs (28) McCartney Kessler
Date: August 2, 2025
Tournament: National Bank Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
Marta Kostyuk vs McCartney Kessler preview
24th seed Marta Kostyuk will lock horns with McCartney Kessler in the fourth round of the Canadian Open 2025.
Kostyuk rallied from a set down to beat former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round. She was up against 15th seed Daria Kasatkina in the third round. For the second match in a row, the Ukrainian dropped the first set.
Kostyuk fought back and raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set. She almost blew her lead but steadied herself towards the end to take the set. She found herself in a precarious position in the third set after giving up her break advantage. She stopped Kasatkina from serving out the match and forced a tie-break, in which she came out on top for a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) comeback win.
Kessler staged a comeback to oust Maya Joint in the second round of the Canadian Open. She took on fourth seed Mirra Andreeva in the third round. The American was down a break on four occasions in the first set but fought back every time to get back on serve. She even stopped the teenager from serving out the set twice.
The set eventually went to a tie-break, in which Kessler edged out Andreeva to claim the set. She had the upper hand for most of the second set and despite her younger rival's attempts to claw her way back into the match, she kept her at bay for a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win.
Marta Kostyuk vs McCartney Kessler head-to-head
Kostyuk leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous encounter at the US Open 2024 in straight sets.
Marta Kostyuk vs McCartney Kessler odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Marta Kostyuk vs McCartney Kessler prediction
Kostyuk was on a six-match losing streak until she snapped it with her win over Vondrousova. She rallied from a set down once again to beat Kasatkina, slowly rediscovering her best with every match.
Kessler has flown under the radar but she has been slowly making a name for herself on the tour. She has won two titles this year and has cracked the top 30 of the rankings as well. Her win over Andreeva was her second against a top 10 player this year, following her win over Coco Gauff in February.
Kostyuk won their only career meeting at last year's US Open for the loss of five games. However, circumstances are quite different this time. Kessler was a rookie making her debut in New York back then. She has loads of experience now, and could use it to upset the Ukrainian this time.
Pick: McCartney Kessler to win in three sets.