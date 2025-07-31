Canadian Open 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs McCartney Kessler preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: Mirra Andreeva vs McCartney Kessler

Date: July 31, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mirra Andreeva vs McCartney Kessler preview

Mirra Andreeva will play her first match of the US Open swing at the 2025 Canadian Open, taking on McCartney Kessler in the third round of the tournament.

Andreeva, who is the fourth seed at the event, has made it to the Last 32 without having played any matches. She received a bye in the opening round alongside all seeds and was given a walkover in the second after Bianca Andreescu pulled out due to an injury.

The youngster’s last match was at Wimbledon, where she made the quarterfinal before bowing out against Belinda Bencic. Her overall win-loss for what is turning into a breakthrough season stands at 36-11 and includes two WTA 1000 titles at Dubai and Indian Wells.

Kessler has won two Tour titles this year. (Source: Getty)

Kessler, much like her opponent, has played some of her best tennis in 2025. She has two titles to show for, albeit at the WTA 250 level. She opened her year with a win in Hobart and again emerged victorious on the grasscourts of Nottingham.

The American came into the Canadian Open with a solid win-loss of 26-17 and opened her campaign with a fighting win. She overcame a slow start to prevail over fellow multi-title winner Maya Joint 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Mirra Andreeva vs McCartney Kessler head-to-head

The two women have never met on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Mirra Andreeva vs McCartney Kessler odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

Mirra Andreeva vs McCartney Kessler prediction

Andreeva is playing her first match in a month. (Source: Getty)

Mirra Andreeva will play her first match in nearly a month. That, added with the surface change, could come with a little rust.

For McCartney Kessler, meanwhile, the court time here and in DC will come in handy. The American is a natural on hardcourts, having lifted her first two titles on the surface, and could make life difficult for the fourth seed.

Both Andreeva and Kessler also possess some court craft and nifty touches and are among the best movers on the Tour. This encounter has the potential of turning into a close contest between two players with very similar playing styles.

The one area that separates the two has to be serve, where Andreeva is far ahead in winning points behind the first delivery at nearly 70%, compared to her opponent’s 62% for the season overall.

Kessler has the all-court game needed to push the best, but a quick start will be essential for her. Andreeva is likely to grow into the contest as it progresses, and once settled in, she could prove too steady for her opponent to upset.

Prediction: Andreeva to win in three sets.

