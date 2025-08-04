Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | National Bank Open

By Aman Mohamed
Published Aug 04, 2025 16:43 GMT
Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina - Image Source: Getty
Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina - Image Source: Getty

Match details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs (10) Elina Svitolina

Date: August 5, 2025

Tournament: Canadian Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $5,152,599

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina preview

Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open on Tuesday.

Osaka has been desperate to raise her level on tour. After a runner-up finish in Auckland, she reached the fourth round in Rome and the third round in Wimbledon. Despite a valiant effort against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the Russian went on to defeat her in London, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The former World No. 1 has been clinical in Montreal so far. She started her campaign by cruising past Liudmila Samsonova and Jelena Ostapenko in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Anastasia Sevastova. Osaka outclassed the 35-year-old Sevastova in straight sets in the fourth round, 6-1, 6-0.

Svitolina at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 8 - Source: Getty
Svitolina at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina has been in sublime touch this year. After a quarterfinal run in Melbourne, she clinched the title in Rouen and reached the third round in London. Despite a spirited performance against Elise Mertens, the Belgian defeated her at the All England Club, 6-1, 7-6(4).

Svitolina tightened the screws in Montreal by defeating Kamilla Rakhimova and Anna Kalinskaya in the initial few rounds. She then eliminated Amanda Anisimova in the fourth, 6-4, 6-1. The Ukrainian will be eager to enter the semifinals of the Canadian Open.

Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Osaka leads the head-to-head against Svitolina 4-3. She defeated the Ukrainian most recently at the 2024 Miami Open.

Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games
Naomi Osaka
Elina Svitolina
Odds will be updated when available.

Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Osaka at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 6 - Source: Getty
Osaka at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka stormed past her opponent in the fourth round. She won 70% of her first serve points and saved five break points to enter the last eight in Montreal. The Japanese will be brimming with confidence and hoping to go the distance this week.

Svitolina, meanwhile, will feel gutted not to win more trophies on tour. With none of the top five seeds remaining in Montreal, she has a great chance to capture her first WTA 1000 title in seven years. The Ukrainian has an impeccable all-around game and neat groundstrokes off both wings.

Their head-to-head record suggests a close battle between the duo on Tuesday. Osaka's momentum and firepower could make the difference against Svitolina's versatility on the hard courts. The four-time Grand Slam champion should be able to continue her run in Montreal.

Pick: Osaka to win in three sets.

