Canadian Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs (16) Tomas Machac

Date: July 29, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Reilly Opelka vs Tomas Machac preview

Reilly Opelka will continue his campaign at the Canadian Open 2025 with his second-round matchup against 16th seed Tomas Machac.

Earlier in January, Opelka stunned the tennis world during his first trip to Australia after two years. He began his season with a 4-0 record at the Brisbane International, defeating Federico Agustin Gomez, Matteo Arnaldi, Novak Djokovic, and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. However, injuries hampered his run, causing him to retire mid-match in the final against Jiri Lehekca. The back injury also led him to withdraw from the ASB Classic in the subsequent week.

Opelka then had a series of inconsistent performances, starting at the Australian Open. The American got past Gauthier Onclin in the first round, but failed to maintain his two-sets-to-one lead in the second round. Ultimately, Machac defeated him 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 4-6.

Opelka further failed to capitalize on his powerful serve, failing to get past the quarterfinals of the five subsequent tournaments that he played on his home soil. During these six weeks, he lost in the quarterfinals in Dallas, the second round in Delray Beach, the opening round in Indian Wells, the second round at the Challenger Phoenix, and the third round in Miami.

Opelka began his North American swing in Washington, suffering a hard-fought 6-3, 5-7, 1-6 loss against Daniil Medvedev in the second round. In Toronto, he began his tournament with a 7-6 (6), 7-5 win over Sebastian Ofner.

Machac got off to a flying start to the season, reaching the third round at the Australian Open and the quarterfinals in Dallas subsequently. He then posted his best result of 2025 in Mexico.

During the Los Cabos Open, Machac survived a first-round scare against compatriot Jakub Mensik, before defeating Daniel Altmaier, Learner Tien, Brandon Nakashima, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets.

Unfortunately, the title win did not translate to success at the Sunshine double, falling to Yosuke Watanuki in the opening round of the Indian Wells and retiring before his third-round clash in Miami.

Reilly Opelka vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

Machac leads the head-to-head 2-0, winning both these matchups in 2025.

Reilly Opelka vs Tomas Machac odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Reilly Opelka Tomas Machac

(Odds will be added when available)

Reilly Opelka vs Tomas Machac prediction

Machac holds the edge on hard courts with a stronger win rate and leads in several crucial serving stats, including first and second serve percentages and points won on his second serve.

Having defeated Opelka in their last two encounters, Machac will enter this match with momentum and confidence. While he's the favorite to come out on top, Opelka is capable enough to push the contest by taking a set.

Prediction: Machac to win in three sets.

