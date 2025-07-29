Canadian Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Roberto Carballés Baena preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Taylor Fritz vs Roberto Carballés Baena

Date: July 30, 2025

Tournament: National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Roberto Carballés Baena preview

Second seed Taylor Fritz will kickstart his campaign at the Canadian Open 2025 with his second-round match set up against Roberto Carballés Baena.

Fritz got off to a flying start in Melbourne, defeating Jenson Brooksby and Cristian Garin. Even more impressive than the straight-sets wins was that he bageled both opponents. Despite the momentum, the American No.1’s Australian Open came to an end, suffering a 6-3, 5-7, 6-7, 4-6 loss against Gael Monfils in the third round.

Despite being the top seed in the subsequent tournaments, Fritz suffered second-round losses against Denis Shapovalov and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Dallas and Delray Beach, respectively.

His Sunshine Double campaign witnessed losses to eventual champions, Jack Draper in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters and Jakub Mensik in the semifinals of the Miami Open.

He returned to hard-court action this past week at the Citi Open in Washington, reaching the last-eight stage of the ATP 500 event. After dominant wins over Aleksandar Vukic and Matteo Arnaldi, Fritz fell to Davidovich Fokina 6-7(3), 6-3, 5-7.

Carballés, on the other hand, exceeded expectations to begin his season. He began with a run to the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic, upsetting Francisco Cerundolo on the way. The Spaniard managed to maintain his form heading into the Australian Open, defeating Alejandro Tabilo and James Duckworth to post his best result in a hard-court Grand Slam.

He then suffered five back-to-back opening-round losses before snapping this streak at the Miami Open.

Carballés began his North American swing in Toronto, advancing to the second round as Camilo Ugo Carabelli retired mid-match in their first-round clash.

Taylor Fritz vs Roberto Carballés Baena head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Roberto Carballés Baena odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz +775 -5.5 (-120) Over 19.5 (-110) Roberto Carballés Baena -1600 +5.5 (-118) Under 19.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Roberto Carballés Baena prediction

Fritz enters Wednesday’s match as the clear favorite, evident by a higher ranking, a better overall win record and superior stats in all key serving metrics.

He's also in stronger form heading into the contest. Given these advantages, he’s expected to not face much difficulty in securing a spot in the third round of the Canadian Open for the fourth consecutive year.

Prediction: Fritz to win in straight sets.

